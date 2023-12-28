Blue Lock chapter 246: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock Chapter 246 is set to be released on January 10, 2024. Hence, fans can expect the next Weekly Shonen Magazine to be out on Friday, January 5, 2024, and reveal the spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming chapter. However, for those manga fans who can no longer wait, we have brought out a series of developments that could happen in chapter 246.

The previous chapter saw Nagi fail to score the equalizing goal for Manshine City. Following that, the Ubers managed to win the match after Sendoh Shuto scored the third goal from a rebound. Elsewhere, Shido Ryusei won the match for Paris X Gen with an acrobatic header. With that, it was established that the winner of the France vs. Germany match would win the Neo Egoist League.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 246?

Rin and Ryusei's chemistry may be revealed in Blue Lock chapter 246

Rin Itoshi and Shido Ryusei as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering that Blue Lock chapter 246 is set to be titled Anomaly and Abnormal, there is a good chance the manga will focus on a duo. Given how the recent chapters have been focusing on Paris X Gen, there is a high chance that the upcoming chapter will also focus on the team. Taking that into account, the manga might focus on Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shido.

As fans know, both characters hate each other. Despite that, they joined the same team for the Neo Egoist League. To counter this, it seems like Master Striker Julian Loki came up with the idea to create two strategies. Nevertheless, there is bound to be tough competition between the two strikers.

Blue Lock chapter 246 may focus on Nagi and Reo

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The last chapter saw Agi advising Reo Mikage to break his partnership with Seishiro Nagi to showcase his talents in Manshine City's final match, i.e., against Barcha. While Reo rejected the proposal, the manga panel showed his face displaying concern. Thus, there is reason to believe that Reo may think about suspending his partnership with Nagi for the upcoming match.

As for Seishiro Nagi, Shoei Barou had berated him about his weak ego. Considering that he no longer had a competitive goal like he previously did, he may have finally lost the will to fight with his full strength. Hence, Nagi could come up with a new goal for his upcoming match against Barcha.

Blue Lock chapter 246 may focus on Charles Chevalier instead

Charles Chevalier as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The manga series previously introduced fans to Paris X Gen's midfielder Charles Chevalier. Thus, the upcoming chapter may see the manga reveal more about him. There is a good possibility that the chapter titled Anomaly and Abnormal is how Charles describes the two strikers - Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shido.

Hence, there is a high chance that fans will get to see the France team's discussion and the dynamic between Julian Loki and his players. With this, fans could see the true colors of the young French striker.