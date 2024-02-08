Blue Lock chapter 251: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock Chapter 251 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Given that the manga spoilers usually surface on Fridays, fans can expect the same to be out on February 9. However, due to the recent reports surrounding leakers in Japan, the manga spoilers might get delayed.

However, for those Blue Lock manga fans who do not wish to wait any longer, here we have listed a few developments fans can expect to happen in the upcoming chapter.

The previous chapter saw Isagi stopping Charles from initiating an attack for PXG. Thus, the 15-year-old midfielder challenged Isagi to see who could control the match. The manga later saw Rin Itoshi stopping Michael Kaiser's Kaiser Impact Point shot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 251?

Rin Itoshi may start an attack in Blue Lock Chapter 251

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering that Rin Itoshi stole the ball away from Michael Kaiser at the end of the previous chapter, it seems obvious that he may start an attack for Paris X Gen. This might see Itoshi pass the ball to the players from his system - Aoshi Tokimitsu and Nanase Nijiro. The three players could together bypass Bastard Munchen's defense and create a goalscoring opportunity.

Fans should also note that Itoshi can also choose to pass the ball to the players from the Shido system - Zantetsu Tsurugi and Tabito Karasu. Depending on who Itoshi passes the ball to, Blue Lock Chapter 251 may or may not see Itoshi have a goal-scoring opportunity.

Charles Chevalier may get involved in PXG's attack in Blue Lock Chapter 251

Charles Chevalier as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The previous manga chapter revealed that Charles Chevalier, similar to Yoichi Isagi, was a Meta Vision user. Upon realizing this, Charles challenged Isagi to see which of the two midfielders could control the match.

With Rin Itoshi having stolen the ball away from Michael Kaiser, Paris X Gen finally had the ball's possession. Hence, Itoshi could pass to Charles Chevalier, initiating an attack from the 15-year-old French midfielder.

If such a development were to happen, fans can expect Yoichi Isagi to do his best to stop Charles by using his Meta Vision. This might also help fans to realize the extent of Charles's expertise about his special eyes.

Bastard Munchen may steal the ball back from Paris X Gen in Blue Lock Chapter 251

Kiyora Jin as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

After Rin Itoshi stole the ball away from Michael Kaiser, it seemed evident that Yoichi Isagi was too far to steal the ball back. Hence, the chances of Bastard Munchen stealing back the ball from Paris X Gen in Blue Lock Chapter 251 seem low.

While Raichi Jingo could tackle Itoshi, the chances of him stealing the ball from him seem low.

However, the manga has yet to show how Kiyora Jin plays. Hence, there is a chance that the manga might focus on him. Such a development could see the upcoming chapter elaborate on Kiyora Jin's defensive excellence. But only time will tell what the left back excels at.