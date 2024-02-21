Blue Lock chapter 253: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock Chapter 253 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga hasn't announced any breaks, thus fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released as per the manga's weekly release schedule. The manga chapter will be available to read on the K Manga platform.

The previous chapter saw Tabito Karasu steal the ball and surprisingly pass it behind him to Charles Chevalier. Charles made a first touch long pass to Ryusei Shidou, which led to a goal for Paris X Gen. During this, Isagi, despite using his metavision, could not predict the entire attack.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock Chapter 253 release times in all regions

Shidou Ryusei as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As per Kodansha's official manga reading platform, Blue Lock Chapter 253 will be released worldwide on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. However, due to the difference in times due to varying time zones, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan.

Blue Lock release date as hinted by K Manga (Image via Kodansha)

The release times for Blue Lock Chapter 253 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday February 27 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday February 27 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday February 27 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday February 27 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday February 27 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday February 27 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday February 27 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 28

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 253?

Karasu passing the ball to Charles (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock Chapter 253 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform. While the service is accessible through both websites and mobile applications, it is exclusively available only to the United States. Additionally, Kodansha hasn't made any announcement about K Manga's availability in other regions.

That said, fans should remember that the K Manga isn't an entirely free service. It uses a point-based chapter purchase system. To read the latest chapters, one needs to buy a manga chapter through points that must be added to one's wallet.

Meanwhile, the manga has also made its first 44 chapters free to read. Additionally, Chapters 45-106 are also free, however, one will need to use title tickets for the same.

Recap of Blue Lock Chapter 252

Charles Chevalier making the pass to Shidou (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock Chapter 252, titled Peak Performance, saw Isagi being proud of Hiori as he was able to block Rin's shot. This meant that Hiori predicted that Rin would best Isagi in a duel. Additionally, Isagi also noticed that every player was playing their best. Hence, Isagi believed that Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen was going to be the best match he has ever played in.

Just then, Tabito Karasu stole the ball that rebounded from Hiori. Isagi and Hiori immediately activated their metavision to predict what Karasu might do. To their surprise, Karasu passed the ball back to Charles who was free. Everyone had seemingly forgotten about him during the previous attack.

Just as the ball reached Charles Chevalier, he made a first-touch long pass to Shidou Ryusei. Isagi believed that it was for Rin, however, the ball went over him. Shidou scored the goal with a diving header and apparently, neither Shidou nor Charles had planned the play. They just put on their peak performances together and happened to score the goal.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 253?

Charles Chevalier's metavision as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock Chapter 253 will most likely see Yoichi Isagi trying to understand what he needed to do to surpass his opponents. Despite using his metavision, he could not predict any part of Paris X Gen's attack. This either meant that Isagi's metavision wasn't complete or the Paris X Gen players were just too good to be read through the special eyes.

The upcoming manga chapter could also see Master Striker Noel Noa making some substitutions to deal with the combination of Shidou and Rin systems.