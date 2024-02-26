Blue Lock Chapter 253 spoilers: Kunigami joins Isagi and Hiori to defeat Shidou and PXG

Blue Lock Chapter 253 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. However, days prior to its official release, the manga's spoilers have been leaked online.

Blue Lock Chapter 253 is set to focus on Isagi and Hiori trying to figure out what they should be doing next. That's when Master Striker Noel Noa asks Kunigami to stop Shidou's freedom. Hence, Kunigami joins Isagi and Hiori to take down Parix X Gen.

The previous chapter saw Tabito Karasu stealing the ball mid-air and passing to Charles Chevalier. Charles made a long pass to his ideal position which Ryusei Shidou happened to run onto. With that opportunity, Paris X Gen scored the match's first goal.

This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 253 spoilers and raw scans: Kunigami aims to avenge himself against Shidou

According to the spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 253, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Hellhole." The manga gets picked up right from where the previous chapter ended. Ryusei Shidou and Charles Chevalier combined to score their ultra goal.

This saw both Shido and Charles praising each other as they realized that neither of them was aware of what the other was doing. The goal they had scored was just the combination of their best performances that happened to click right into each other.

Julian Loki as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 253 then switched to the bench where Paris X Gen Master Striker Julian Loki could be seen analyzing the goal. He had been wanting to awaken Charles' unbalanced talent for several matches. Fortunately, a chemical reaction took place in their final match. This meant that Charles needed a high-level match to awaken himself.

With that, Loki hoped to help Charles grow to unprecedented heights, to one day help him surpass Noel Noa.

Raichi Jingo as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Right after, Blue Lock chapter 253 spoilers saw Raichi Jingo asking the referee to disallow the goal because of Rin's foul on Isagi. However, the VAR check confirmed that Isagi had first fouled Rin, following which, Rin took advantage. Hence, the goal was confirmed. This enraged Raichi, however, Isagi managed to calm him down before he received a yellow card.

The manga then saw Isagi analyzing Paris X Gen's goal. Evidently, every player playing to their best did not matter as Shidou and Charles managed to bypass Bastard Munchen's defense. Isagi knew that Charles was a very skilled player, however, he was evolving through the match as well, making him a much tougher opponent.

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As for the goal, Isagi was certain that it was similar to his goal against Ubers for which he combined with Hiori Yo with no discussion before it. The question was how could they recreate a similar situation. That's when Hiori joined Isagi in thinking up a solution.

As per Hiori, to put on their best performance, a player needed hunger and originality that they had evolved enough to feel like it was moderate to them. Following that, one needs to tap into the flow state and challenge their best self to create the best performance. While they had the blueprint for best performance, they were yet to decide how they were going to do it.

That's when Bastard Munchen Master Striker Noel Noa asked Isagi and Hiori to recreate it. In addition, he asked Kunigami Rensuke to take away Ryusei Shidou's freedom. Hence, Kunigami joined Isagi and Hiori to take down Shidou and Paris X Gen.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock Chapter 253 spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 253 spoilers saw Kunigami joining Isagi and Hiori. With that, fans can expect to see Kunigami cooperate with the two metavision users and stop Shidou from impacting the match. In the meantime, Isagi and Hiori should try and recreate their best performance.

Blue Lock chapter 253 release date

