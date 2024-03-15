Blue Lock chapter 255 spoilers: Isagi, Kunigami, and Hiori join forces to create tri-flow chemistry

Blue Lock chapter 255 spoilers today were expected to reveal how Isagi deals with Kunigami's matchup against Shidou and the alleged spoilers leaked recently did not disappoint. The chapter is set to see Isagi proposing a tri-flow chemistry with Kunigami Rensuke and Hiori Yo.

The previous chapter saw Isagi analyze and understand the difference between Self-type and World-type players. Right after, the manga saw Charles stealing the ball away from Hiori and initiating an attack with Shidou. However, the attack was stopped by Kunigami who headed the ball away, initiating a matchup between them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 255 spoilers hint at Kunigami being a Self-type player

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 255 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Still Burning." After Kunigami Rensuke cleared the ball away in the last chapter, Blue Lock chapter 255 spoilers saw the ball drop to Alexis Ness. However, because he was marked by other players, he quickly passed the ball to Grimm, who crossed it toward Michael Kaiser.

Unfortunately for Kaiser, Shidou and Kunigami blocked the ball's path, clearing it away to Raichi Jingo. Right when Raichi tried controlling the ball, Charles Chevalier stole it away from him, initiating his attack. Hiori Yo was impressed by Charles's skills and compared him to a game's boss. The only method to defeat him would be to face defeat multiple times to find an answer.

Charles Chevalier as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As Charles was dribbling the ball, Rin Itoshi asked him to pass it. However, Charles found Rin's path boring, hence he used him as a decoy to continue his dribble. While Isagi was tricked by Charles' play as well, he was glad Hiori did not halt his chase. Unfortunately, Charles did not keep dribbling for long as he crossed the ball toward Shidou again. Upon witnessing the cross, Isagi was certain that Charles had the entire field under his control.

Right as the ball was about to reach Shidou, Kunigami cleared it again by kicking it away. Isagi, Charles, and Hiori were impressed by Kunigami's defensive work. Just then, Isagi realized that Kunigami was having more impact on the game after he switched his position. However, the impact wasn't because of his skills or physique but due to his vendetta against Ryusei Shidou.

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

With that, Blue Lock chapter 255 spoilers saw Yoichi Isagi deduce Kunigami to be a Self-type player. Kunigami's revenge allowed him to bring out his "top performance." This meant that he hadn't really changed much since his days in Team Z. Thus, Isagi was certain that Kunigami's ego from back then was still burning.

Meanwhile, Blue Lock chapter 255 spoilers saw Shidou feeling annoyed by Kunigami's presence. Even Kunigami made sure to rattle Shidou by taunting him. Just then, Isagi asked Kunigami to help him with his attack. With that, Isagi concocted a new plan.

Considering how their opponents were creating their top performance by using the best x best chemical reaction, Isagi wanted to use a best x best x best tri-flow chemical reaction by using both Kunigami Rensuke and Hiori Yo.

Related Links

Blue Lock chapter 255 Release date and time

Why does Kunigami want to defeat Shidou? Explored

Blue Lock manga highlights a major flaw in Isagi's Metavision