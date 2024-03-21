Blue Lock chapter 256: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock chapter 256 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. However, before the manga chapter is officially released, alleged spoilers could surface online as late as Monday, March 25. But for those fans who do not want to wait until the spoilers emerge or the chapter officially releases, we have brought a few developments that could take place in the upcoming chapter.

The previous manga chapter saw Charles Chevalier initiate another attack. While Hiori kept up with him, he was one step behind. Hence, Charles managed to cross the ball to Shidou. However, Kunigami managed to stop the pass again. This helped Isagi realize that Kunigami was still the same as how he was in the first selection. Thus, he proposed a triple-flow chemical reaction with Kunigami and Hiori.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 256?

Paris X Gen may restart their attack in Blue Lock chapter 256

Rin and Nanase as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

After Kunigami Rensuke cleared the ball away from Ryusei Shidou, the manga chapter did not reveal to whom the ball had gone. Thus, there is a chance that someone from Paris X Gen won possession of the ball.

Most likely, the player might be from the Rin system, as either Nanase or Tokimitsu might win the free ball. This is because both players were hoping to help Rin Itoshi score. Additionally, neither of them has had a major impact on the match till now.

Hence, the upcoming chapter might see Rin Itoshi initiate an attack that could give him a goal-scoring opportunity. However, considering that Bastard Munchen is currently at a deficit, it is highly unlikely that the manga will see Paris X Gen score a goal anytime soon.

Isagi might initiate his Triple-Flow Chemical Reaction in Blue Lock chapter 256

Isagi and Kunigami as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

In the previous chapter, Isagi proposed a Triple-Flow Chemical Reaction between himself, Kunigami, and Hiori. So, Isagi could initiate the same in the next chapter. However, there is a good chance that the trio might only be able to initiate their attack at the end of the chapter. This is because, till now, there is no way to find out who received the free ball.

If the ball has dropped to Raichi or Kiyora, there is a good chance that either of them might pass it to Isagi to help him begin his attack. Otherwise, if the ball has dropped to someone else, i.e., someone from Kaiser's system or Paris X Gen, the majority of the next chapter might focus on Isagi and Hiori trying to regain the ball's possession.

Blue Lock chapter 256 could reveal Kunigami's wildcard backstory

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

While highly unlikely, there is a chance that Blue Lock chapter 256 may finally reveal Kunigami's backstory, i.e., his time during the Wild Card. Fans know that the Wild Card was a very difficult special program aimed at shaping a player to be similar to Noel Noa. Unfortunately, the manga has yet to reveal what happened in the Wild Card.

Considering how Kunigami is seemingly regaining his true self, the manga might finally reveal what happened to him when he was off Blue Lock's main program.

