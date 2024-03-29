Blue Lock chapter 257: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock chapter 257 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. However, before the manga chapter is officially released, the alleged spoilers for the same could surface online. However, not all fans would want to wait for so long. Hence, here we have brought you some developments that could take place in the upcoming chapter.

In the previous manga chapter, Charles aimed to pass the ball again to Shidou. Hence, despite being blocked by Kaiser and Ness, he hit the ball towards him. But this time, it wasn't Kunigami but Hiori Yo who blocked the pass. With that, Bastard Munchen began their attack with Isagi at its center.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 257?

Yoichi Isagi could equalize the score in Blue Lock chapter 257

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The manga's previous chapter ended with Hiori Yo placing a high-performance no-look early cross to Yoichi Isagi. Fortunately, Isagi had made the appropriate run to receive the ball inside the penalty box. With such a development, there is a good chance that Isagi could score Bastard Munchen's first goal in the match against Paris X Gen.

In the manga, it's noticeable that nearly every time Isagi attempts a goal, his rivals manage to disrupt his efforts. Thus, the upcoming chapter could show fans how Isagi bypasses his rivals and scores his top performance goal with Hiori Yo. Given that he previously used his left foot to score a goal against Ubers, there is a good chance that Isagi might again display such ambidexterity.

Michael Kaiser could steal Isagi's goal in Blue Lock chapter 257

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen at the end of the previous chapter, immediately after Hiori Yo placed the pass to Isagi, several players rushed toward the area where the ball would drop. One of these players was Michael Kaiser. Just moments earlier, he was seen blocking Charles Chevalier's pass intended for Ryusei Shidou. However, as soon as Hiori and Raichi gained possession of the ball, Kaiser wasted no time in making his run towards the goal.

Given his longing to defeat Isagi in the Neo Egoist League, there is a good chance that Kaiser might steal the goal opportunity from Isagi and score a goal for himself. Such a development is bound to enrage Isagi.

Rin Itoshi could stop Isagi's goal in Blue Lock chapter 257

Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

If one observes the last page of the manga's previous chapter, many players can be seen approaching the penalty box. While it cannot be confirmed, one of the players resembles Rin Itoshi. Considering how Rin was standing next to Charles when he made the pass toward Shidou, he must have begun his run right after Raichi won the free ball.

Thus, if Rin reaches Isagi, there is a possibility that he will stop Isagi's attack and steal the ball for himself. With that, fans can expect Rin Itoshi to work with Nanase and Tokimitsu to create his goal-scoring opportunity.

