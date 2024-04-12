Blue Lock chapter 258: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock chapter 258 is expected to drop on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Prior to the chapter's release, spoilers for the same will likely surface online. But not all fans would want to wait for that. Hence, this article speculates on the major developments that could take place.

The previous chapter witnessed Isagi Yoichi equalizing the scores to 1-1. He finally deciphered the formula to unleash and deliver his "top performance." With a zigzag run, he shrugged the defenders and cleverly used Kunigami Rensuke to set up his goal. Breaking his limits, he created a new attack: Two Gun Volley.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and contains potential spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 258.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 258?

Shidou and Rin will retaliate in Blue Lock chapter 258

Shidou Ryusei and Itoshi Rin in Blue Lock (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the scores level, both teams are back to square one in that regard. Isagi's scoring has shifted the match's momentum in Bastard Munchen's favor. Along with his evolution, Hiori Yo has also upped his game in terms of his vision and passing.

After witnessing all this, Shidou and Rin will not sit quietly. It is likely that Paris X Gen has more strategies up their sleeve. Rightly so, Rin's sole objective is to crush Isagi, and he won't stop at anything to fulfill that. Simultaneously, being marked by Kunigami has likely frustrated Shidou, who will look to impact the game in his own way.

Master substitutions in Blue Lock chapter 258

Noel Noa in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

Not to be forgotten, Noel Noah previously mentioned that this game was crucial and that he would be aggressive with his changes. We could see players from the bench take the pitch, like Kenyu Yukimiya, Gurimu Igarashi (who has the least screen time), Eri Gesner, and others.

Also, the master, Noel Noa himself, could sub himself, prompting Loki to do the same. This could work as a plausible strategy to prevent the French supernova from coming on later on and snatching the game away. Moreover, it could give the Bastard Munchen forwards a chance to sync with Noa as well.

Michael Kaiser could surprise in Blue Lock chapter 258

Expand Tweet

At this point, Michael Kaiser's abilities need no explanation. There is a reason he has been dubbed a "Genius" and is part of the German National Team and the New Generation World XI. Watching Isagi avoid even him and score a wonder goal will definitely put him on edge.

Previously, he has shown the ability to single-handedly change a game. It won't be out of the ordinary for him to cook up something special and at least get a good shot on target. Not to mention, even his supporters, Alexis Ness and Benedict Grim, will also be eager to push him into the spotlight.

