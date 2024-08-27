Blue Lock chapter 273: Rin resets his attack as he looks to defeat Sae's illusion

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 273, the manga series resumed the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. Fans were expecting a three-way exchange between Rin, Isagi, and Kaiser. However, Rin happened to outperform both of his rivals through his incomprehension playstyle.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and Kaiser teaming up against Rin Itoshi. Just then, Ness's pressure saw the ball drop to Charles. While Charles played a long ball to Shidou, it was blocked by Kaiser. Effectively, Isagi, Kaiser, and Rin canceled each other out in an aggressive back-and-forth exchange.

Blue Lock chapter 273: Rin avoids scoring a "lukewarm" goal

Blue Lock chapter 273, titled 'Beast of Destruction,' opened with Rin Itoshi receiving the ball from Nanase Nijiro. Right after, he charged up against Kurona, Hiori, and Raichi, and got past them one after the other. But upon realizing that he was slow, he passed the ball to Tokimitsu who alongside Nanase created a new attacking path for Rin.

Just as Nanase crossed the ball to Rin, Hiori reached Rin. As for Kurona and Raichi, they blocked his path. However, the Paris X Gen striker managed to bypass their defense by taking control of the ball and performing a flick to reach his ideal shot range.

Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser did arrive to block Rin, but they too were certain that Rin pretty much had a confirmed goal in his hands. But surprisingly, Rin didn't shoot the ball. He believed that if he was facing his brother Itoshi Sae, his goal would have been called lukewarm. Hence, he decided to reset the play and put his life on the line while scoring his goal.

Rin Itoshi passed the ball back to Charles Chevalier, asking everyone willing to die to join him in the attack. Charles Chevalier experienced shivers down his spine, while the rest of the Paris X Gen players were confused over Rin's decision. Even Master Strikers Julian Loki and Noel Noa disapproved of Rin's decision as the striker had turned into the worst kind of egoist.

Just as Paris X Gen restarted their attack, Yoichi Isagi tried analyzing Rin Itoshi's movements, however, compared to other geniuses like Seishiro Nagi, Shoei Barou, and Michael Kaiser, Rin's movements made no sense. Rin was a beast of destruction, a creature with incomprehensible movements.

Right after, Blue Lock chapter 273 switched to Rin Itoshi as he charged toward the goal. He asked the other players if they had ever played football with their lives on the line. He wanted to kill Sae Itoshi, hence he demanded someone emulate his strongest illusion on the field. Yoichi Isagi seemed terrified of Rin Itoshi as a goal seemed very imminent, especially since he chose not to score the "lukewarm" one.

