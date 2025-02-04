Blue Lock chapter 291: Hiori and Yukimiya launch Bastard Munchen's attack as Ness follows Isagi and Kaiser

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 291, the manga finally revealed what happened after Michael Kaiser cleared the ball away from Rin Itoshi. While the manga majorly focused on Bastard Munchen's attack, it also set up a match-up between Hiori Yo and Tabito Karasu, and a key development for Alexis Ness.

The manga's previous chapter saw Rin Itoshi man-marking Isagi. However, instead of backing away, Isagi clashed with him using his awakened state. As for Paris X Gen's attack, it seemed like Rin Itoshi was only a few seconds away from scoring. Just then, Michael Kaiser arrived and made an acrobatic clearance to rescue Bastard Munchen.

Blue Lock chapter 291: Hiori Yo matches up against Tabito Karasu

Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 291 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 291, titled Fastest, picked up from where the previous chapter ended as Michael Kaiser's clearance dropped to Yukimiya Kenyu. Rin Itoshi, Michael Kaiser, and Yoichi Isagi immediately started running the other way to get closer to the ball. Isagi admitted that he lost to Rin, while Kaiser felt like his pathetic past found meaning and acceptance while playing with Isagi.

Just as Yukimiya gained control over the ball, he analyzed Kaiser's situation. He noticed that the German striker was showing new aspects in his play just like him previously. When playing with Isagi, your current self won't do. Hence, players were forced to evolve. If you do not change, you won't be needed. Those who fail to change will disappear. However, Yukimiya refused to change. Just as he made up his mind, he dribbled past Aoshi Tokimitsu and passed the ball to Hiori Yo.

Hiori Yo as seen in Blue Lock chapter 291 (Image via Kodansha)

Just as Hiori Yo received the ball, he continued Yukimiya's analogy. As per him, both of them were egoists who once died and were brought back to life by Isagi. As long as they were able to renew themselves, they would be fine. Everyone knew that Yoichi Isagi was the center of Bastard Munchen's team, but none of the players were fighting for his sake as everyone believed that they were the protagonists. Essentially, Yoichi Isagi's presence exposed their egos. This phenomenon was the team's strength.

Blue Lock chapter 291 then switched to Yoichi Isagi as he analyzed Michael Kaiser's growth. While Isagi failed to read Rin's awakening, Kaiser used his abilities to the fullest and adapted faster than anyone to defeat Rin. Thus, as per Isagi, the most important thing for a talented learner is to become aware faster than anyone and adapt. If designed faster than anyone, their attack could become an originality that pierces the world.

Alexis Ness as seen in Blue Lock chapter 291 (Image via Kodansha)

With that, Hiori Yo was prepared to make the final pass to either Isagi or Kaiser. He did not care whom he passed to as long as it led to the winning goal. Unfortunately, his path was blocked by Tabito Karasu. Karasu could not believe he was set to face off against Hiori in such a place. With no time to spare, Hiori stepped forward to match up against his "senpai."

As for Isagi and Kaiser, they were charging toward the opposition's goal. However, Alexis Ness could be seen lurking behind them, possibly wanting to involve himself in the match.

