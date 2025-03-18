Blue Lock chapter 296: Nagi struggles to get fired up as Reo proposes a comeback plan

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 296, the manga started showing the remainder of the Manshine City vs. FC Barcha match. While Seishiro Nagi was struggling to get fired up, Bachira and Otoya took the lead for FC Barcha. That's when Reo Mikage proposed a new plan for the duo.

The previous chapter revealed a flashback of the Manshine City vs. Barcha match. Instead of scoring a goal themselves, Reo and Nagi were focused on helping the team win. Hence, they helped Chigiri score the first goal. The manga later revealed that Yoichi Isagi was tied with Rin Itoshi for the first spot with a 240 million bid.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 296: Bachira and Otoya take the lead for FC Barcha

Shoei Barou and the Ubers players as seen in Blue Lock chapter 296 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 296, titled Ecstatic Experience, opened with the Ubers players watching Yoichi Isagi become named Blue Lock's No. 1 player. While Sendo Shuto and Oliver Aiku were surprised by the development, Shoei Barou seemed content that Isagi proved himself worthy as the player he was chasing after.

The manga then switched focus to Yoichi Isagi. He was feeling too good after defeating everyone perfectly with his logic. He loved the feeling and wanted to pursue it further by becoming the world's best striker.

Eita Otoya and Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 296 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 296 then switched to the Manshine City vs. FC Barcha flashback. Meguru Bachira dribbled past everyone and set himself up for a goal with a roulette and a lift. With that, FC Barcha tied the score with Manshine City. Upon witnessing this development, both Master Strikers Lavinho and Chris Prince decided to join the match.

With the situation changing, Seishiro Nagi started thinking about how he could get a goal contribution. He was content with an assist and tried setting up Reo. That's when Eita Otoya intercepted Nagi's pass and initiated a counterattack. FC Barcha passed the ball back and forth, following which Bachira crossed the ball to Otoya, who took the lead for FC Barcha with a scissor kick.

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock chapter 296 (Image via Kodansha)

After seeing Bachira and Otoya get fired up, Nagi started wondering how he could get fired up. That's when Reo Mikage approached Nagi. As expected, their plan to help the team win wasn't working. Hence, Reo proposed they do something exciting instead.

As Manshine City was at a deficit, Reo Mikage proposed they do something exciting and turn the match around. Such a move would make them the center of the world and also raise their salary auction value rankings.

As long as it was to become the world's best with Nagi, Reo was prepared to become anything. Upon seeing Reo proclaim this, Nagi could think nothing but how strong and dazzling his partner had become over time.

