Blue Lock chapter 299: Reo pleads for Nagi as Ego reveals why Nagi's talent withered away

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 299, the manga finally revealed the complete Final Auction Rankings for the Blue Lock players after Neo Egoist League's conclusion. The manga also saw Isagi and Reo plead Nagi's case, but Ego was convinced that Nagi's talent had withered away.

The previous chapter saw Nagi wanting to score a goal without relying on Reo. Unfortunately, despite his determination, he relied on him and lost the ball to Bachira. Bachira scored the winning goal for FC Barcha, effectively causing Seishiri Nagi to drop out of the U-20 World Cup squad cutoff.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 299: Ego Jinpachi "Locks OFF" Seishiro Nagi

Ego Jinpachi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 299 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 299, titled Blue Tears, opened with Ego Jinpachi revealing the complete Final Salary Auction Rankings. Players like Nanase, Raichi, Kiyora, and Zantetesu were glad to have made the cutoff, while others like Tokimitsu and Igarashi were devastated to see their ranks.

Just as Ego Jinpachi asked the players not ranked in the top 23 to lock off, Isagi asked him why Nagi didn't qualify. As per Ego, while Nagi had moments where he shined, the disparity between his good and bad plays was too huge. For an incomplete player like him, his salary value seemed appropriate. That's when Reo Mikage intervened.

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock chapter 299 (Image via Kodansha)

Reo asked Ego to redo the calculations as it did not seem right for a genius like Nagi who was acknowledged worldwide to disappear like this. That's when Ego Jinpachi asked Reo to shut up. Ego explained that Blue Lock was not a school but a laboratory to create the world's best. Speaking of Nagi's talent, Ego believed that it had already withered away.

Talent isn't the power to believe in yourself but it is the power to prove your abilities. During such pursuits, people can surpass their talent, which is what happened with Nagi when he pulled off his five-feint volley in the third match. Upon seeing that, people created the illusion that it was Nagi's talent. In reality, Nagi should have accepted that what he did was beyond his talent.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 299 (Image via Kodansha)

However, the biggest mistake was for Seishiro Nagi to score the goal. Despite not having the ability to win against Isagi, scoring the goal caused Nagi to become satisfied with his goal of "winning against Isagi." As one would know, an animal with a full stomach forgets to hunt. Hence, Nagi's fire would never return.

Ultimately, what truly killed Nagi's talent was the decision to team up with Reo Mikage. Despite having already withered, Reo kept watering Nagi's talent, hoping it would blossom again. Just as Reo started crying and asked Ego to stop, Ego reiterated that he only needed crazy people who would not be satisfied until they became the world's best. With that, Ego asked Nagi to go home. Right after, Nagi called Reo, hoping to tell him something.

