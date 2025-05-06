Blue Lock chapter 301: Isagi aims to become the world's best as Nagi returns home

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 301, the manga finally revealed what happened to the survivors of the Neo Egoist League. While Yoichi Isagi became determined to become the world's best, Seishiro Nagi returned home after being disqualified from Blue Lock.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Seishiro Nagi apologize to Reo Mikage for failing to find a new fire. As per him, Ego Jinpachi was right, as he had become satisfied after beating Isagi. Just as Nagi was exiting Blue Lock, Isagi asked him not to quit playing football.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 301: Ness hopes to fix Kaiser

Michael Kaiser

Blue Lock chapter 301, titled Parade, opened with the Master Strikers and the non-Blue Lock players exiting the field. Among these were Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness. According to Kaiser, the "Kaiser" Ness followed was an illusion. There was no fixing their partnership. Hence, Kaiser asked Ness to leave him alone. However, Ness refused Kaiser's request, stating he would stay by his side.

Ad

Trending

Kaiser then berated Ness as he abandoned him to find a path to victory, but instead, he lost to Yoichi and shamed himself in front of the world. With that, Kaiser asked Ness to quit buzzing around a piece of sh*t like himself. Nevertheless, Ness remained adamant about his decision. No matter how Kaiser felt, Ness believed that Kaiser was not sh*t but flesh and blood like any other human. Additionally, Ness expressed that his ego wanted him to cast a spell on Kaiser's broken soul.

Ad

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 301 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 301 then switched to the survivors of the Neo Egoist League, as the announcement asked them to rest in their respective wings. Their next event was at 9 AM the next day. The announcement instructed them to wear their designated suits and board the shuttle bus for the special occasion.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 301 then switched to the next day as the Blue Lock players were feeling excited and nervous about their next event. Amidst this, Yoichi Isagi kept thinking about Nagi. In his final moments, he could only ask Nagi not to quit playing football. While he was worried about Reo, he himself was yet to get over Nagi's exit.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 301 (Image via Kodansha)

Soon after, the shuttle bus reached its destination. The bus was surrounded by a roaring crowd when the announcement revealed that Blue Lock's top 23 were set to hold a victory parade in Roppongi. While some players interacted with the crowd, others avoided them. Amidst this, Isagi was left deep in thought. He could not believe they had produced this fever.

Ad

This was the power of football and entertainment. While it felt incredible, it was also terrifying, as anyone could become a hero or fall from grace at any moment. Hence, Isagi became determined not to be satisfied until he became the best in the world.

Blue Lock chapter 301 then switched to Seishiro Nagi as he finally returned home after his exit from Blue Lock. While he was filled with despair, the manga revealed that only 50 days were left until the U-20 World Cup.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More