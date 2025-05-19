Blue Lock chapter 303 spoilers: Buratsuta orders Nagi's return as the New Generation World 11 is hinted at

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 303 spoilers were supposed to reveal more details about the U-20 World Cup. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga did just that, all while hinting at new information about the New Generation World 11.

The manga's previous chapter focused on Seishiro Nagi as he returned to normalcy. While he wanted to return to his mundane high school, he kept remembering his time at Blue Lock and had an emotional breakdown. He regretted failing to get fired up and cried, knowing he couldn't return to the facility.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 303 spoilers: Ego rejects Buratsuta's command

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 303 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Blue Lock Japan. The manga chapter opened with the chairman of the Japan Football Union, Hirotoshi Buratsuta, delighted by the success of BLTV in earning 780 billion yen. He expressed the same by performing a knee slide into his office.

Right after, the general director/manager of the Blue Lock Project, Ego Jinpachi, walked into his office. Upon seeing him, Buratsuta praised his talent in amassing the wealth he did. However, he had a more pressing matter to discuss.

While Buratsuta had no idea why, he knew Nagi was popular. Hence, he ordered Ego to redo the selection and bring Nagi back to the team. Ego Jinpachi rejected the command and called himself the God of the Blue Lock Project.

Anri Teieri as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 303 spoilers then switched to a press conference. Amidst a lot of cameras, Anri Teieri could be seen speaking to the press. Oliver Aiku and Rin Itoshi stood behind her on the left, and Yoichi Isagi and Sendo Shuto stood behind her on the right.

Anri Teieri could be seen talking about the upcoming U-20 World Cup. Japan was set to host the tournament, with a record-breaking 64 countries participating in the same. Not to mention, 11 of these countries featured members of the New Generation World 11. The 11 countries were Germany, France, Spain, England, Italy, Egypt, Brazil, Japan, Morocco, the USA, and China.

Blue Lock chapter 303 spoilers then switched to Hirotoshi Buratsuta's office as the chairman of the Japan Football Union expressed how he had done a lot for the team by convincing PIFA to allow Japan to host the competition.

Nevertheless, Ego refused to back down, expressing that his only goal was for Japan to win the U-20 World Cup. In response, Buratsuta told Ego that he would be fired if he failed to win the U-20 World Cup.

Blue Lock chapter 303 spoilers then switched back to the press conference as Anri Teieri answered questions about possible match-ups between former Neo Egoist League teammates. Soon after, Yoichi Isagi took the stage and told the audience they were going to win the U-20 World Cup. The manga then switched to Seishiro Nagi playing games at the arcade while looking quite sad.

Lastly, Blue Lock chapter 303 spoilers revealed that the manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 304, would be titled The Patron of Dreams.

