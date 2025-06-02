Blue Lock chapter 305 spoilers: Ego's plan for Blue Lock Japan's rebirth sees the players receive special assignments

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 305 spoilers were supposed to reveal what Ego Jinpachi had planned for all the Blue Lock Japan players to do during their 14-day break away from the training facility. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga revealed just that.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi return home to his family and spend quality time with them. That's when he received a delivery from Ego Jinpachi. Ego wanted Isagi to review game-changing moments from matches across the globe and absorb them. Needless to say, Isagi was stocked to complete his assignment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 305 spoilers reveal all Blue Lock Japan players' assignments for the 14-day break

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 305 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "x23." The manga opened with Anri Teieri preparing special yakisoba for Ego Jinpachi.

“The secret ingredient is kindness! With this tenderness, the deliciousness increases!!”

However, with Ego Jinpachi being busy, he asked Anri to keep it aside. Anri was curious about Ego's all-nighters and was worried about his health. That's when Ego revealed that he was putting together the training content and paperwork for all 23 players. When Anri asked Ego what he had planned for the players, Ego revealed that his process was similar to Anri's cooking process. He wanted to find the missing ingredients required to win the U-20 World Cup during the break.

Ad

Shoei Barou as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 305 spoilers then revealed Ego's special assignments for each of his 23 players. Shoei Barou was asked to play American Football with people stronger than him to become the "King" again. Meguru Bachira was asked to teach football to elementary school children so that he could feel his childhood again and learn by teaching.

Ad

Chigiri Hyouma was asked to throw away his legs and become a fish. He was tasked to get an endurable cardiopulmonary at his speed. For Kunigami Rensuke, the answer was in battle. Hence, Ego asked him to become the strongest in hand-to-hand combat.

Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Surprisingly, for Ryusei Shidou, Ego asked him to do everything he ever wanted to try before his death, with all costs to be covered by Blue Lock. Blue Lock chapter 305 spoilers showed Shidou doing skydiving. Rin Itoshi was asked to take a look at his own ego. Destruction by itself wasn't enough desire. Thus, he could be seen meditating at a shrine. Unfortunately, with Rin failing to clear his mind, he was repeatedly hit by the head monk.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 305 spoilers then switched its focus to Reo Mikage. He could be seen running on a treadmill to distract himself from thinking of Seishiro Nagi when Baya came to him with Blue Lock's delivery. The delivery contained a letter and an SD card.

Reo Mikage and Baya as seen in Blue Lock light novel (Image via Kodansha)

Ego Jinpachi's letter to Reo Mikage:

Ad

“Copy the surviving players and become the MASTER COPY. Your path to being No.1 still remains."

The SD card with the letter contained recordings of the other 22 players. So, Ego Jinpachi effectively wanted Reo to copy all remaining players during the 14-day break. While Baya thought it was an impossible task to complete during the short period, Reo was confident about conquering the assignment.

Blue Lock chapter 305 spoilers gave fans a glimpse of the tasks assigned to other players. Karasu could be seen running, Otoya could be seen using a virtual reality headset, Kiyora could be seen doing parkour, Raichi could be seen wrestling, Aryuu could be seen doing judo, Kurona could be seen racing a dog, Sendou could be seen sniping, and Nanase could be seen trying to master his ambidexterity.

Ad

Ego Jinpachi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Hiori could be seen gaming, Niko could be seen doing muscle training, Gagamaru could be seen playing baseball, Fugaku could be seen doing Takigyo, Zantetsu could be seen doing sprints, and Aiku could be seen learning something. As such, all players were forging the mentality that they would become the main character during the U-20 World Cup.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 305 spoilers then switched back to Ego. While Anri Teieri was sleeping in Ego's room, he wrote a note for her.

"Your yakisoba was delicious. Make sure to sleep properly in your own room. Good job, F*CK *FF."

With everyone in the team primarily a striker, Ego wanted all players to become "No.1." The chemical reaction that follows would become the new fusion of Blue Lock’s rebirth. Lastly, Blue Lock chapter 305 spoilers revealed that the manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 306, will be titled "Hello."

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More