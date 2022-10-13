Blue Lock episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The most egotistical footballers in Japan will continue their competition once Blue Lock episode 2 is released in the next couple of days. Yoichi has taken the first steps into becoming Japan’s best striker, influenced by the words of Ego. The boy’s egoism is slowly taking over, pushing him to try harder and harder to rise in the ranks of the experiment.

Last week’s episode showed fans the beginnings of Yoichi’s journey, embracing his egoist impulses with the desire to become the best player in the world. It also introduced fans to the concept of the Blue Lock training regime, a program created by Jinpachi to find Japan’s best striker. This week, we will most likely see Yoichi face his first real obstacle inside the program.

Keep reading to learn more about Blue Lock episode 2’s release and what we can expect from the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock anime series.

Yoichi’s rivals will be further developed in Blue Lock episode 2

When will the episode come out? Where can fans see it?

What will Yoichi face next? (Image via Studio 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 2 is scheduled for release this coming Sunday, October 16, at around 1:30 am. The episode will first air on Japanese TV networks and will be released internationally after a brief pause for fans worldwide to enjoy. Below, you will find a list containing the times at which the episode will be released, according to the time zone you live in.

Pacific Daylight time –9:30 am, October 15th

Central Daylight time – 11:30 am, October 15th

Eastern Daylight time – 12:30 am, October 15th

British Summer time – 5:30 am, October 15th

Central European Summer time– 6:30 am, October 15th

Indian Standard time – 10:00 pm, October 15th

Philippine time – 12:30 am, October 16th

Australian Central Daylight time – 2:00 am, October 16th

Fans will be able to stream Blue Lock episode 2 on Crunchyroll, which is in charge of delivering the weekly episodes of the series to most of the world. In Asia, Netflix will be in charge of releasing episode 2 in Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. These are the official streaming services for the series, where fans can also find episode 1.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 2?

Ryosuke moments before he was betrayed (Image via Studio 8bit)

In episode 1, fans witnessed Yoichi’s first steps into becoming the world’s most egotistical football player. The boy embraced his ego, going as far as to eliminate his only friend in the program to raise a few ranks. Ego’s words truly inspired him to do his best, no matter how many dreams he would have to crush along the way.

Blue Lock episode 2 will likely begin with Ryosuke’s reaction after Yoichi betrayed him in the previous episode. The blonde boy wanted to prove that Ego’s experiment was nothing more than a madman’s dream. Sadly, he was proven wrong in the first few minutes of the program. He is not going to be happy with Yoichi, as his dream of playing for Japan was taken away from him.

Ego as seen in the show (Image via Studio 8bit)

The episode will also give fans more insight into the teammates and rivals that will accompany Yoichi on his journey. Episode 1 barely gave fans any information about the other players residing in room Z. Blue Lock episode 2 could continue to develop the characters we will be following in this first season of the show.

Lastly, our hero may face his first real obstacle inside the Blue Lock program. The game of tag that the members of room Z played was nothing more than a test Ego made his players partake in. Real challenges are about to begin, and our hero needs to be prepared for what is coming next in Blue Lock episode 2.

What happened in the first episode?

Yoichi and Ryosuke in episode 1 (Image via Studio 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 1 began with Yoichi’s team losing the regional finals and missing their chance to go to Japan’s national tournament. This greatly saddened our hero, making him believe he would never be a world-famous football player. However, when he arrived, his mother gave him a letter from the Japanese Football Union, inviting him to an experimental training program.

The program, called Blue Lock, was designed by Ego Jinpachi to find the most egotistical striker in the country. Players who agreed to partake in the experiment would be required to live inside the facilities without any possibility of escaping until they were eliminated. On their first day, Yoichi and his new rivals were tasked with eliminating a player, which our hero did without hesitation.

