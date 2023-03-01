Blue Lock episode 21 preview hints at Bachira being left alone

8bit has finally dropped the preview images and synopsis for Blue Lock episode 21, which will be released on Sunday, March 5, at 1.30 am JST on TV Asahi.

The upcoming episode, titled I Don't Exist, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available on Netflix. Fans in South-East Asia will be able to watch the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw the match between Isagi and Itoshi's team begin as Isagi and Nagi's combined efforts helped them go toe-to-toe with their opponents. With the score at 2-2, Itoshi got fired up.

Blue Lock episode 21 preview hints at Barou secretly sharpening his fangs

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 21 preview (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 21, titled I Don't Exist, will continue right from the end of the previous episode. Isagi, who grasped everything on the field, and Nagi, who dominated the space, exploded and finally caught up with Itoshi's team, making the score 2-2.

While Itoshi's team was predicted to outperform Isagi's team, Isagi's increased perception has helped a great deal.

Hyoma Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock episode 21 preview (Image via 8bit)

Their series of plays, especially the last one made by Nagi, ignited Rin's fighting spirit as he was fired up by the possibilities of the match. In the upcoming episode, Rin will try to understand the capabilities of his friends and foes, as he will make use of his positioning and thinking to corner Isagi's team and dominate everything that exists on the field.

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock episode 21 preview (Image via 8bit)

While Isagi and Itoshi will be the focus of the next couple of plays, amidst all the chaos and ego, Barou will secretly sharpen his fangs in an attempt to devour the game controlled by Rin. Thus, there is a huge possibility that he will try to devour his teammates again by stealing the ball from them, which in itself should surprise Rin.

Shoei Barou as seen in the preview images of the upcoming episode (Image via 8bit)

Meanwhile, Bachira, who felt alone while playing football ever since his childhood, may have finally found two players, Isagi and Itoshi, who could play at the same level as himself. While he is yet to identify them to be similar to the monster in his vision, there is a good chance that Bachira will soon consider them to have their own monsters as well.

Nevertheless, considering the title of the episode and the preview images, it is quite evident that Isagi and Itoshi are set to excel and leave Bachira alone as they target each other in a battle of wits. It is yet to be seen how things will unfold in the upcoming episode.

Poll : 0 votes