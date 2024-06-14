Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 266 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 266 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Given the manga series' one-week break, fans will have to wait really long until the spoilers for the same drop online. Hence, for those fans who do not wish to wait for the manga chapter's spoilers, we have brought you some major developments fans can expect from Chapter 266.

The previous chapter saw Alexis Ness try to assist Kaiser in scoring his goal. However, given the circumstances, Kaiser left the ball, allowing it to bounce to Kiyora Jin. The moment Kiyora received the ball, both Isagi and Kaiser made their move. Right after, Kiyora made his borderline decision by baiting Isagi and passing the ball to Kaiser.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 266 spoilers?

Trending

Michael Kaiser may score his goal against Paris X Gen in Blue Lock chapter 266

Michael Kaiser as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous chapter, after Kiyora Jin chose Michael Kaiser in the previous chapter, he made a backspin pass toward Yoichi Isagi, which stopped right in front of Kaiser. While Kaiser's path was being blocked by Rin Itoshi and Charles Chevalier, as far as the ball was concerned, it was well-aligned for the Kaiser Impact: Magnus Shot. Hence, Kaiser unleashed the same.

Thus, the upcoming chapter will likely reveal whether Kaiser succeeded with his shot or not. Given that all parameters were correctly aligned to his shot, there is a high chance that Kaiser will manage to score the goal. Such a development will see Bastard Munchen take the lead against Paris X Gen.

Yoichi Isagi may try stealing Kaiser's goal in Blue Lock chapter 266

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous chapter, Yoichi Isagi was running ahead of Michael Kaiser by a few yards. As a result, when Kaiser's path was blocked by Charles Chevalier and Rin Itoshi, Yoichi Isagi could also be seen standing in his path, albeit a few yards ahead.

Thus, considering how Yoichi Isagi is on Michael Kaiser's path to the goal, there remains a possibility that Isagi might try stealing Michael Kaiser's goal. While this was out of character for him, given his rivalry with Kaiser, it isn't something that wouldn't cross his mind.

Alexis Ness may be left distraught in Blue Lock chapter 266

Alexis Ness as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

If Michael Kaiser does manage to score his goal against Paris X Gen from Kiyora Jin's assist, there is a high chance that Alexis Ness will be left depressed. As seen in the previous chapter, Ness wanted to be the person to help Kaiser perfect his Kaiser Impact: Magnus Shot. Thus, if someone else were to take that role away from him, Ness would feel empty.

Kaiser had already ignored his pass in the previous chapter. Thus, Kaiser scoring his goal without Alexis Ness's help might break the midfielder's spirit.

Related Links