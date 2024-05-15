With the release of Blue Lock chapter 261, the manga series revealed the remainder of Michael Kaiser's past. During this, the manga delved deep into the start of Kaiser's career and ideology. These segments featured an illustration of Michael Kaiser that looked very similar to My Hero Academia's Tomura Shigaraki.

Upon comparing the two characters, and analyzing the illustration, fans found it difficult to accept that the artwork was from Blue Lock chapter 261. This led to many questioning the series and wondering whether Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura were lowkey treading away from their series' main essence, i.e., football (soccer).

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Blue Lock and My Hero Academia manga.

Blue Lock chapter 261: Why are fans questioning the series?

Expand Tweet

Blue Lock chapter 261 revealed Michael Kaiser's thought process. Given that he had no idea how to deal with kindness and was only exposed to malice, he decided to put his opponents through what his father put him through.

This essentially meant that Kaiser wanted to make his opponents fall into despair due to his malice. These developments were depicted with an illustration of Michael Kaiser that made him look similar to My Hero Academia's Shigaraki Tomura.

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how My Hero Academia was a Shonen "hero" themed series and Blue Lock was a "football" themed series, it did not make sense for Michael Kaiser's illustration to look similar to a Shonen series villain. Thus, fans began questioning the series' developments.

How fans reacted to Michael Kaiser's illustration in Blue Lock chapter 261

Fans could not believe what they were witnessing. Following the release of the Blue Lock anime, fans were certain that the series was about football. However, the illustration from Blue Lock chapter 261 seemed too outlandish to fit the series' theme.

"Could’ve sworn this was a manga about soccer," a fan said.

"There’s no way this is about soccer yall are lying to us," another fan wrote.

"the hell going on in blue lock isn’t it a soccer manga," another said.

Some fans were so confused by the illustration that they were led into thinking that the series had evolved into something completely different, i.e., a battle shonen manga.

Shigaraki Tomura as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

This is because not all fans of the series are manga readers. Several fans are just anime-only watchers. Thus, they had no idea about the series' latest developments. This might include fans who have no idea about Neo Egoist League, Bastard Munchen, or Yoichi Isagi's new rival, Michael Kaiser.

"Lol broo i thought this was ALL FOR ONE," another said.

There were some fans who believed that the illustration was of My Hero Academia villain Shigaraki Tomura. This is because both characters had seemingly similar hair. Many also mistakenly believed that the illustration was a leak from My Hero Academia manga, and the character in the picture was none other than All For One.

Unfortunately, they were mistaken by Yosuka Nomura's artwork.

Related Links