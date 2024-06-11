Blue Lock chapter 265: Kiyora baits Isagi as he helps Kaiser perfect his Kaiser Impact: Magnus

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 265, the manga series saw Kiyora Jin finally make his borderline decision. While Yoichi Isagi believed that Kiyora would help him score his brace, the left wing-back baited him to help Michael Kaiser reach his appropriate conditions for Kaiser Impact: Magnus.

The previous chapter revealed Kiyora Jin's disposition. He was always meant to stand at the borderline and make the decision that would help decide the victor. As for Isagi, his goal-scoring opportunity was halted by Charles Chevalier. However, right after, Alexis Ness appeared out of nowhere to help Kaiser score his goal.

Blue Lock chapter 265: Kiyora makes his borderline decision

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 265 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 265, titled 'Beyond Restriction,' opened with Alexis Ness gaining possession over the loose ball as he wished to help Kaiser perfect his Kaiser Impact: Magnus shot. With that in mind, Ness passed to Kaiser in the best possible way.

However, Kaiser's path to the goal was blocked by Tabito Karasu, Nanase Nijiro, Kunigami Rensuke, and Ryusei Shidou. Hence, he had to leave the pass and allow it to bounce to Kiyora Jin. No one expected Kiyora Jin to join in the attack, hence both Isagi and Kaiser immediately began moving to make themselves available for the left wing-back.

Kiyora Jin as seen in Blue Lock chapter 265 (Image via Shueisha)

Given that the Bastard Munchen team was now centered around Yoichi Isagi, he believed that Kiyora would pass to him. As for Kaiser, he was near-certain that he would need to steal the pass from Isagi. With that in mind, Kaiser made a run that saw him breaking through Paris X Gen's defense, i.e., discomfort. Breaking through discomfort was the only way Kaiser knew how to play before, i.e., when he was "zero."

Moments later, just as Isagi and Kaiser happened to line up one after the other, Kiyora Jin made his borderline decision and made a high-speed grounded pass toward them. As the ball left Kaiser behind, Isagi thought that Kiyora had chosen him but that was far from the truth.

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 265 (Image via Kodansha)

Kiyora Jin had passed the ball with a backspin so that it would stop and bounce back. Essentially, the ball that was moving toward Isagi stopped for Kaiser. This meant that Kiyora had baited Isagi to lure Paris X Gen players toward him and passed the ball to Michael Kaiser who was now relatively open.

Michael Kaiser hadn't realized this and charged toward the ball to steal it. That's when Rin Itoshi and Charles Chevalier arrived to stop him. This left Kaiser in a tough spot as he wished to dribble the ball.

Right after, Kaiser finally realized that Kiyora's pass had made the ball stationary. This was the perfect condition for his Kaiser Impact: Magnus. Hence, Kaiser unleashed the same, hoping to score his first goal against Paris X Gen. Unfortunately, fans will need to wait until the next chapter is released to learn the aftermath.

