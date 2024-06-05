Blue Lock chapter 265: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 265 will be released on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 12 am JST. Considering that the manga creators did not announce a break, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released next week. Blue Lock manga is available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform.

The previous chapter revealed Kiyora Jin's disposition. Since his birth, he has been fated to stand on the borderlines and make decisions. As for Isagi, he was just about to score his second goal when his path was blocked by Charles Chevalier. Fortunately, the ball dropped to Alexis Ness, who wished to help Michael Kaiser.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 265 release date and time

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to K Manga's official website, Blue Lock chapter 265 will be released on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

However, due to the manga's simulrelease schedule, the upcoming chapter will be released on Wednesday, June 12, in Japan and some other select countries in the East.

Blue Lock chapter 265 will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday June 11 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday June 11 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday June 11 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday June 11 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday June 11 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday June 11 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday June 12 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday June 12

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 265?

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 265 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga. The service is accessible through both its website and application. However, it is only available within the United States.

While the platform does allow fans to read some manga chapters for free, to read the latest chapters, one needs to purchase points.

Blue Lock chapter 264 recap

Kiyora Jin as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 264, titled Dead, Dead, Dead, or Alive, opened with Kiyora Jin's backstory. The manga revealed how Kiyora was fated to stand on the borderlines since his birth. This disposition was transmitted to Blue Lock as well, as Kiyora made the correct decisions to survive. Now, he needed to choose between Isagi and Kaiser to survive the one and only match he could play in the Neo Egoist League.

Later, the manga focused on the match as Yoichi Isagi realized that Kaiser was a World-Type player who was capable of using his teammates to his advantage. As the match progressed, Charles Chevalier denied Isagi a goal scoring opportunity. Fortunately, the ball was still in Bastard Munchen's possession as it dropped to Alexis Ness.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 265?

Charles Chevalier as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 265 will most likely focus on Alexis Ness as the ball has dropped to him. Despite being abandoned by Kaiser, he was still loyal to him and wished to help him score his goal. Hence, fans can expect Alexis Ness to try and assist Michael Kaiser in scoring a goal in the next chapter.

In the meantime, Charles Chevalier finally seems motivated to involve himself in the match again. With that, fans can expect the Contrarian to compete with Isagi with his Meta Vision.

