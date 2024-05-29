Blue Lock chapter 264: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 264 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 12 AM JST. Considering the manga's weekly release schedule, the series will publish its upcoming chapter next week. Blue Lock manga will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform.

The previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser change his ego as he was no longer focused on just Isagi. Moreover, he played a one-two pass with Raichi Jingo to set himself for a goalscoring opportunity. With this change, Bastard Munchen had two cannons they could use against Paris X Gen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 264 release date and time

Kaiser and Isagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to K Manga's official website, Blue Lock chapter 264 will be released on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

However, due to the manga's simulrelease schedule, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, June 5, in Japan and some other select countries.

Blue Lock chapter 264 will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday June 4 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday June 4 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday June 4 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday June 4 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday June 4 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday June 4 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday June 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday June 5

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 264?

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 264 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga. While the service is accessible through both its website and application, it is only available within the United States. One must also remember to purchase points to read the latest chapters. As for the old chapters, the platform has made 53 Blue Lock chapters free to read.

Blue Lock chapter 263 Recap

Blue Lock chapter 263, titled 'Borderline,' saw Michael Kaiser not focusing on Yoichi Isagi but meta-pressing to intercept a pass headed to Hiori Yo's path. Kaiser then passed the ball to Raichi Jingo, hoping for a one-two pass. Fortunately, Raichi passed the ball to him. That's when Rin Itoshi arrived and put a stop to Kaiser.

Raichi Jingo as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Despite the minor setback, Kaiser was happy to have made the change as such an opportunity allowed him to reconstruct his identity. With that in mind, Kaiser thanked Isagi for forcing him to change.

As for Hiori Yo, he was elated by the developments as Bastard Munchen now had two cannons they could use, Isagi's Two-Gun Direct Volley and Kaiser's Kaiser Impact Point shot. This was the first time the two weapons were resonating with each other.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 264?

Kiyora Jin as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As indicated by the climax of the previous chapter, Blue Lock chapter 264 is set to focus on Jin Kiyora, more specifically on his origins. The chapter could also showcase which side of the field Kiyora would join, Isagi's or Kaiser's. As usual, the final match between Bastard Munchen and PXG would continue and fans would get to see some more Isagi-Kaiser action.

With Ness being the only one left behind after Kaiser added Raichi as his support character, the next chapter could see Ness become a new player or awaken a new skill. It might seem strange but Ness, being a playmaker, still hasn't awakened his Metavision ability. So, although there is no confirmation, fans could be up for a treat in the upcoming chapter, especially the fans of Alexis Ness.

