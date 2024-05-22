Blue Lock chapter 263: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 263 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 12 AM JST. Given that the manga follows a weekly release schedule, the series will roll out its upcoming chapter next week. Blue Lock manga will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform.

The previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi planning to make Kaiser's move predictable by hurling abuse at him. While this worked initially, as Kaiser charged at Isagi, he realized what went wrong with him. Hence, to become the best player in the world and defeat Isagi, Kaiser reinvented his ego and became zero, which in his case was being one with his ball.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 263 release date and time

K Manga official website (Image via Kodansha)

According to K Manga's official website, Blue Lock chapter 263 will be released on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in most countries worldwide. However, due to the manga's simulrelease service, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, May 29, in Japan and some other select countries.

Blue Lock chapter 263 will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday May 28 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday May 28 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday May 28 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday May 28 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday May 28 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday May 28 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday May 29 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday May 29

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 263?

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 263 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga. One can access the platform's services through both its website and application. Unfortunately, its services are only available in the United States.

Besides that, the platform also provides fans with free chapters to read. At this point, there are 53 Blue Lock chapters available to read for free in K Manga. As for the latest manga chapters, one must purchase points to read them.

Blue Lock chapter 262 recap

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 262, titled Zero, saw Isagi manipulating Kaiser into becoming obsessed with devouring him. This made Kaiser's moves predictable, helping Isagi walk all over him.

Upon being at the receiving end of this humiliation, Kaiser realized that he was afraid of losing everything he had built up. At some point, after becoming a wanted human being, Kaiser stopped going after higher goals. Instead, he was trying to protect what he had achieved over time.

Kaiser decided to rewrite his ego by removing all of his glory and the sense that he had become human. With that, he decided to become "zero," i.e., one with his ball.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 263?

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 263 will most likely focus on Michael Kaiser, who reinvented his ego and was driven to achieve a higher level. While Yoichi Isagi thought that his plan to devour Kaiser was progressing well, it had seemingly backfired as the latter did not roll around the way Isagi wanted to. Instead, he decided to rewrite himself, aiming to become the best player in the world.

With such developments, fans can expect Michael Kaiser to steal the ball away from Isagi and create another attack. This time, the striker may finally become successful in scoring his goal with the Kaiser Impact Magnus Shot.

Related Links