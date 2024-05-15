Blue Lock chapter 262: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 262 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. Since the manga has not announced any breaks or hiatuses, fans can expect the next chapter to be released in accordance with the series' weekly release schedule.

The previous chapter continued the look into Michael Kaiser's past, revealing how he interacted with his teammates at Bastard Munchen. Kaiser only knew malice, so he chose to treat others the way his father treated him. Later in the manga, Rin and Isagi stop another Kaiser Impact Point - Magnus shot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 262 release date and time

K Manga website (Image via Kodansha)

According to K Manga's official website, Blue Lock chapter 262 will be released on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

However, due to the manga's simulpub release, the chapter 262 will be released on Wednesday, May 22, in Japan and some other select countries.

Blue Lock chapter 262 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday May 21 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday May 21 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday May 21 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday May 21 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday May 21 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday May 21 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday May 22 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday May 22

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 262?

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 262 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. Only those in the US can access both the website and application of service at the moment. Unfortunately, the publishing company has yet to make any announcements about its availability worldwide.

That said, the latest manga chapters aren't free to read. Fans need to purchase points with which they can read a manga chapter. At the moment, K Manga has made 43 Blue Lock manga chapters free to read.

Blue Lock chapter 261 Recap

Isagi and Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 261, titled Malice, showcased the remainder of Michael Kaiser's past, i.e., the time when he joined Bastard Munchen's youth clubhouse. However, Kaiser did not know how to deal with goodwill. Hence, he chose to treat others with malice. Unfortunately, football requires people to pass the ball to you, which requires trust. Hence, Kaiser chose Ness as a dog who would submit to his malice.

As Kaiser kept defeating his opponents, he realized that he felt more human. With that, he came to understand why his father used to treat him the way he did.

The manga then switched back to the match as Kaiser's shot was again interrupted by Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi. However, this time, Isagi reminded Kaiser that Bastard Munchen was no longer "his" team.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 262?

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 262 will most likely see Michael Kaiser try to figure out what he could do to gain control over Bastard Munchen. With only Alexis Ness at his side to help him, Kaiser was forced to help the midfielder steal the ball as well. If Ness were to get subbed out, it would essentially break Kaiser, forcing Noel Noa to sub him out as well.

Considering how Igarashi Gurimu has yet to make an appearance, the manga could see him get subbed in for either one of the two German players.

Related Links