Blue Lock has already teased Isagi's strongest duo, and it's not with Nagi or Rin

The strongest Blue Lock duo is something that cannot be predicted as the word 'duo' doesn't make any sense in the egocentric personality of every player that is present in the series.

But much to fans' surprise, the strongest duo has been teased, and it involves two players who are like fire and water: Kaiser and Isagi. A few chapters back, while the Bastard Muchen team was preparing for their final match, they opened up to social media to see the reactions from fans to their performance.

As Hiori opened the social media, he stumbled upon a comment that declared Isagi and Kaiser as the best striker duo in the Neo Egoist League if they managed to sort out their issues. Even though Isagi was infuriated after hearing this comment, this could be true considering the 'soccer' the series is showcasing.

This article contains potential spoilers from the Blue Lock manga series.

Exploring the strongest Blue Lock duo that was teased in the manga series

Hiyori as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

In chapter 241, after Ubers lost against Bastard Muchen, the latter soccer club relaxed before their final match against PXG. They needed to level up to make an impression in front of the higher-ups of the Neo-Egoist League, for which they analyzed the tactics of other clubs.

As everyone was busy with their own stuff, Yukimura brought Hiyori's assistance in the previous match, which helped Bastard Muchen win against Ubers. Hiyori admitted that his pass was certainly special, but he also warned the other players that he would discard anyone who could not read his passes.

The teasing of the strongest duo (Image via Kodansha)

This teased the discussion of Isagi getting 'roasted' on the internet, confusing everyone as they should be praised after a hair-close victory against Ubers. As Hiyori opened his tablet, everyone saw comments of Isagi being declared the future of Bastard Muchen.

But the roasting part was how people were expecting Isagi to team up with his fellow teammate and arch-nemesis, Micheal Kaiser. The comments also discussed that if these two come to good terms, they could become the strongest Blue Lock duo. Hiyori also revealed the ongoing trend regarding these two players as Kaisagi, fueling Isagi's anger.

Isagi (left) and Kaiser (right) (Image via Kodansha & 8bit)

On the field, Isagi Yoichi and Micheal Kaiser are both forward players of Bastard Muchen. Isagi plays on the wing (but can also play as a striker), whereas Kaiser plays as a pure striker, thus giving the latter more chances to score a goal.

As discussed in the comments on social media, the only thing refraining them from working together is their ego. Isagi's anger after people call him and Kaiser the strongest Blue Lock duo is expected, but if these players managed to set aside their pride, they could actually make the strongest Blue Lock duo.

Final thoughts

To some fans' surprise, 'ego' also exists in real soccer, especially in modern-day soccer, where players are obsessed with scoring goals, and the 'winger' position is getting affected daily as playmakers are becoming rare. The winger and striker combo of Isagi and Kaiser could work if they set their ego aside, but the issue mentioned is impossible to solve.

Their duo could be considered similar to real-life soccer players Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, who fans also consider the best in the world and have dreamt of seeing them play together. But the Isagi-Kaiser duo could be possible, considering the series is fiction.

