Blue Lock chapter 264: Kiyora Jin hesitates between Isagi and Kaiser as Ness remains loyal to Kaiser

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 264, the manga series revealed Kiyora Jin's backstory. The manga revealed how the side he picked was bound to become the victor, leaving him doubtful over whom to pick, Isagi or Kaiser. Meanwhile, Ness, despite being forgotten by Kaiser, remains loyal to him.

The previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser reinventing his ego as he no longer only passed to Alexis Ness but also to other Blue Lock players. This development saw Isagi and Kaiser's weapons resonate with each other for the first time. In the meantime, Kiyora Jin began analyzing the field.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 264: Kaiser manipulates the Blue Lock players for the sake of his own results

Kiyora Jin as seen in Blue Lock chapter 264 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 264, titled 'Dead, Dead, Dead, or Alive,' opened with Kiyora Jin's backstory. The manga revealed how Kiyora Jin was always destined to stand at the borderline. The first instance was the time he was being born. He suffered a serious illness, which made his chances of survival 50%, despite that, Kiyora drew the chance of life and was born into the world strongly.

Trending

Even amongst his siblings, Kiyora was forced to choose between his two brothers as he would often become part of singling quarrels at home. However, Kiyora soon realized that whatever side he picked would win, meaning that his presence determined the victor.

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 264 (Image via Kodansha)

This nature even transmitted to Blue Lock as Kiyora survived the boundaries and reached this point. Now, given his only opportunity in the Neo-Egoist League to get a valuation, Kiyora was stuck between Isagi and Kaiser. He instinctively knew that his choice would be crucial.

Blue Lock chapter 264 then switched to the match as Yoichi Isagi was certain that the match completely revolved around him. The movements of his allies were centered on him and his foes were vigilant of him. However, taking advantage of the situation Michael Kaiser began aiming for his own goal by abandoning the cooperation he had with Alexis Ness. Instead, Kaiser was now willing to use the Blue Lock players as he manipulated them into helping him.

Isagi and Charles as seen in Blue Lock chapter 264 (Image via Kodansha)

Right after, Blue Lock chapter 264 saw Isagi creating an attack with Kurona Ranze. Unfortunately, Tokimitsu and Nanase charging at him caused him to lose the ball. Just then, Michael Kaiser appeared out of nowhere and stole the ball away from Nanase. Having stolen the ball, Kaiser forced Kunigami to play a post one-two with him to get past other Paris X Gen players.

This instance helped Isagi realize that Kaiser wasn't focusing on him but on his flaws. Moreover, the German striker was seemingly using the Blue Lock members in such a way that they only moved the way he aspired. Unfortunately for Kaiser, his path got blocked by Tabito Karasu and Rin Itoshi, causing the ball to fall toward Hiori Yo.

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 264 then saw Hiori Yo and Kurona Ranze setting up a goal-scoring opportunity for Isagi. That's when Charles Chevalier appeared out of nowhere and cleared the ball, stopping Isagi's attack. Isagi believed that Charles was feeling demotivated and would not try stopping him. Fortunately, the ball dropped to Alexis Ness, who was still loyal to Michael Kaiser and was adamant about helping him score his goal.