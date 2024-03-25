Blue Lock chapter 256 spoilers: Hiori stops Charles as he weaves a top performance pass to Isagi

Blue Lock chapter 256 spoilers today were expected to reveal how Hiori Yo deals with Charles Chevalier's control over the game and the alleged spoilers leaked recently did not disappoint.

The chapter is set to see Hiori Yo understand how to defeat the boss known as Charles Chevalier. For Hiori, Charles was a game boss he needed to lose against multiple times to understand how to defeat it. Fortunately, he understood the contrarian thinking quickly.

The manga's previous chapter saw Kunigami again stopping Charles's pass to Shidou. With that, Isagi realized that Kunigami hadn't changed as much since his time in the first selection.

Blue Lock chapter 256 spoilers: Hiori understands Charles' contrarian mindset as he defeats him in the boss battle

According to Blue Lock chapter 256 spoilers, the upcoming manga is set to be titled "'Back' of the 'Back' of the 'Back'".

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 256 spoilers open with Tabito Karasu possessing the ball as Kiyora Jin tries to steal it away from him. As everyone was focused on who would win the tussle, Blue Lock chapter 256 spoilers saw Hiori Yo being much more concerned about how he would stop Charles Chevalier.

He was certain that when Charles would receive the ball, he would try passing to Ryusei Shidou. However, considering that Kunigami was marking him, Hiori for a moment believed that Charles could pass the ball to Rin Itoshi. Just then Hiori corrected himself. Given that Charles was a contrarian, Hiori believed he would do something unconventional rather than something so ordinary.

Blue Lock chapter 256 spoilers then saw Grimm joining in on the tussle between Karasu and Kiyora, however, that was a trap placed by Karasu. He immediately passed the ball to Charles, hoping for a miracle pass. Unfortunately, Charles' passing course wasn't open anymore as Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness blocked his possible ball path to Shidou.

Just then, Rin Itoshi arrived to support Charles, becoming a viable pass option. But Charles tricked everyone and kicked the ball between Kaiser and Ness to pass to Shidou. That's when Hiori Yo appeared behind Kaiser and Ness and kicked the ball away. He had correctly theorized on how Charles as a contrarian would play.

With Hiori stopping Paris X Gen's counterattack, it was time for Bastard Munchen to employ its top performance. But before that, they needed to win the loose ball. Raichi Jingo claimed it despite being challenged by Aoshi Tokimitsu. He then passed the ball to Hiori hoping to become part of the counterattack.

Just when Hiori received the ball, he was surrounded by three Paris X Gen players - Karasu, Nanase, and Zantetsu, all three of whom wanted to stop the attack at its core. However, for Hiori, the three players were weaklings compared to Charles. Hence, he wasn't intimidated by their presence and initiated his top performance with a no-look early cross towards Yoichi Isagi.

As everyone was left shocked, Blue Lock chapter 256 spoilers ended with the ball floating toward Yoichi Isagi who was prepared to turn the pass into a goal-scoring opportunity.

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 256 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "TWO-GUN." Unfortunately, the manga will be on a break next week, and will seemingly release its next chapter on April 10, 2024.

