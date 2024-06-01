Blue Lock chapter 264 spoilers: Charles stops Isagi as Ness awakens a new skill

Blue Lock chapter 264 spoilers were released on June 1, 2024, before the release of the official chapter on June 5, 2024. Luckily for fans, the spoilers were released earlier this week as the chapter continued the battle between the players on the field to score a goal. Blue Lock manga will be available to read on Kodansha K's manga website.

The previous episode saw Kaiser change his tactics as he forced his ego aside. He passed the ball to Raichi, showing him he had become a team player. However, Isagi didn't stand still and started to think of a plan. Rin countered Kaiser's pass and the heat started to build up as the chapter ended with a focus on Jin Kiyora.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Blue Lock manga series and has the author's opinion.

Blue Lock chapter 264 spoilers: Charles returns to mess with the Bastard Munchen players

Kiyora Jin as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

According to the Blue Lock chapter 264 spoilers, the chapter commenced with a flashback of Kiyora Jin, the left back of Bastard Munchen. The player is termed as someone who was always destined to stand at the boundary line.

The first time Jin faced such a boundary was when he was born, as his mother's survival chances were 50% meaning Jin also shared the same fate. Fortunately, Jin took the chance and was born as a middle child, having an older brother and a younger brother, both of whom were short-tempered.

Being the middle child, Jin was always on the borderline as he had to choose one side, and in the house, the choice was between the elder or younger brother. As both sides always claimed to be the best, Jin was always left confused as to what to do.

Kaiser (left) and Isagi (right) as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 264 spoilers then returned to the final match between PXG and Bastard Munchen where Jin had to make a decision on which center forward he would side with, Isagi or Kaiser. Blue Lock chapter 264 spoilers then saw Isagi marching towards the goal as he eyed Kaiser who was talking to him wherever he went.

Isagi realized that Kaiser was not aiming to challenge him directly, but aiming for the free players on his side who could assist him. As the ball landed in the feet of a PXG player, Kurona tried to win the ball back. Out of nowhere, Kaiser appeared and snatched the ball, rushing towards the goal.

The game slowly started to focus on Kaiser who, for the first time, acted as a team player and received every pass which Isagi was supposed to receive. Rather than getting angry, Isagi praised Kaiser for his ego and declared him a world-type egoist, just like Isagi himself.

Charles as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

The pass landed on the feet of Kurona who hit a cross for either Isagi or Kaiser to receive, but to everyone's surprise, Charles made a surprise entry and blocked the cross, right when Isagi was about to hit the ball. Isagi was surprised, as the last time Charles appeared on the field, he was whining about how Shindou was marked by some other player, leaving no opening for him to score a goal.

Fortunately, Kurona and Hiyori recovered the ball quickly and passed the ball in the direction of the goal once more. After witnessing a chance, Blue Lock chapter 264 spoilers saw Isagi run towards the goal, but the pass landed at the feet of Alexis Ness.

Blue Lock chapter 264 spoilers ended with Ness receiving the pass as his eyes glowed, indicating that he could have also awakened a new skill, most probably Metavision. Blue Lock chapter 265 will be titled Beyond Restrictions.

