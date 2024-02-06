Blue Lock Chapter 250: Charles' Meta Vision gets revealed as new rivalries get created

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 250, fans saw Yoichi Isagi stop Charles Chevalier from creating an attack. Additionally, the manga saw Rin Itoshi stopping Michael Kaiser's attack plan. With that, the manga established new rivals for both Isagi and Kaiser.

The previous chapter saw the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen finally begin. However, the match started out with high pressure from both teams as the ball kept changing between offense and defense. Lastly, the chapter saw Isagi stopping Rin's attack.

Blue Lock chapter 250: Rin stops Kaiser's attack

Blue Lock chapter 250, titled The Unknown, saw Yoichi Isagi identify Bastard Munchen's biggest challenge. While the team had prepared for the Rin and Shido systems, they hadn't prepared for their combination. Hence, the German team players were improvising their roles in trying to stop the unknown system they were matched up against.

Nevertheless, each of Bastard Munchen's team players knew that midfielder Charles Chevalier was a huge threat. He could initiate an attack quickly. Hence, the players, despite committing to their individual duties, had their eyes on Charles. However, Isagi knew that the task wasn't that easy because Charles was a Meta Vision user.

Thus, while Raichi Jingo was marking him, the midfielder was still able to get past him. That's when Isagi came in to intercept the pass made to Charles. Upon seeing Isagi stop the pin-point pass, Charles immediately identified him to be a Meta Vision user as well. Hence, he challenged Isagi to see which of the two players could control the game.

Meanwhile, the ball that Isagi cleared was taken over by Alexis Ness, Benedict Grim, and Michael Kaiser. They planned on initiating a counterattack whenever Isagi would help out in stopping PXG's attack. With that, Kaiser could score a goal without any interruption from Isagi.

After a few passes between the three players, Ness was forced to pass to Kaiser after Tokimitsu and Zantetsu charged at him. While Ness thought he passed a bit early, Kaiser believed it to be perfect and proceeded to shoot. Just then, Karasu and Nanase arrived to block the shot.

Kaiser had some trouble, however, he managed to get past them using his Meta Vision. Following that, he was about to place his shot using his Kaiser Impact Point. Unfortunately, the attack was stopped by Rin Itoshi as he swooped in from behind Kaiser and stole the ball.

With that, the manga saw Rin taunting Kaiser, claiming that he was nothing without his Kaiser Impact shot. Thus, it was very easy to stop Kaiser's influence by simply stopping him from making a shot.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 250

Blue Lock chapter 250 saw the manga create additional rivalries for Isagi and Kaiser. While Isagi was matched up against Rin and Kaiser at the start of the match, Charles' challenge introduced a new rival. Meanwhile, Kaiser began the match with a rivalry with Isagi and Shido. However, Rin's interruption introduced a new rival for him as well. Hence, fans can expect to see Isagi and Kaiser deal with their new challenges in the upcoming chapters.