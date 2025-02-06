Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 292 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 292 will be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. Hence, the manga chapter's alleged spoilers should be leaked a few days before its official release. However, given that not all fans would want to wait that long, we have brought you a list of major predictions for chapter 292 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yukimiya Kenyu and Hiori Yo launch Bastard Munchen's counterattack. Just as Hiori was set to deliver the final pass, Tabito Karasu blocked his path, initiating a match-up. In the meantime, Alexis Ness could be seen lurking behind Isagi and Kaiser.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 292?

Hiori Yo might defeat Tabito Karasu in their match-up

Hiori and Karasu as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous chapter, just as Hiori Yo was set to send his sadist final pass to either Yoichi Isagi or Michael Kaiser, his path was blocked by Tabito Karasu. While Karasu did not believe that he was set to face Hiori at such a stage, Hiori knew he had to defeat his senpai if he wanted a new egoist to be born from the Bastard Munchen's side.

Therefore, the upcoming chapter might focus on Hiori Yo vs. Tabito Karasu. With that, fans can expect to see the fullback get past the defensive midfielder by either dribbling past him or launching a one-two maneuver with one of his teammates. If such a development were to take place, fans can expect Hiori to send his final pass to either of the team's aces.

Alexis Ness might try to score a goal himself

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen at the end of the previous chapter, while Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser were charging toward the goal, hoping to reach the optimal goalscoring position, they were being followed by Alexis Ness. The German midfielder was visibly disturbed and seemed to want to get involved in the team's counterattack.

Unfortunately, with Kaiser labeling him useless, no one passed the ball to him. Thus, similar to how Kaiser used to try and steal the ball away from Isagi, there is a chance that Ness might go rogue and try to steal the final pass from either Kaiser or Isagi. With that, fans can expect to see Alexis Ness try to score the winning goal.

Kaiser and Isagi could create a new attack design

Kaiser and Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Whether Alexis Ness interrupts the counterattack or not, with Kaiser and Isagi's previous attack design being foiled by Rin Itoshi, there is a high chance that the two aces conjure a new attack design.

As seen previously, Rin Itoshi intercepted an Impact Cross from Kaiser to Isagi. Therefore, the Bastard Munchen aces may need to launch an attack that surpasses their previous attack design. That said, there is no way to predict what mangaka Kaneshiro and Nomura will set up for the two talented learners.

