Blue Lock: Major predictions for Chapter 302 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 302 will be published on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Blue Lock holding a parade for the top 23 players from the Neo Egoist League and Seishiro Nagi returning home, fans wished to know what was set to happen next. With the manga's official release still a few away, we have brought a list of predictions for chapter 302 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw Alexis Ness refuse to leave Michael Kaiser's side, wanting to cast a spell on his broken soul. The manga later saw Blue Lock hold a parade for the top 23 players from the Neo Egoist League in Roppongi. Elsewhere, Seishiro Nagi reached home after getting "LOCKED OFF."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 302?

Seishiro Nagi may make a decision on his football career

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous chapter, Seishiro Nagi finally returned home after getting "LOCKED OFF" from Blue Lock. While he left the training program, asking Reo Mikage to continue their shared dream alone and aim to become the world's best, Nagi was sorrowful after his exit.

While he is completely in the right to feel disappointed, Seishiro Nagi still had the opportunity to continue his football career. As fans must remember, during the Neo Egoist League, professional teams from across the world submitted salary bids for the players, meaning they wished to sign them.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

So, even though Nagi was ranked 24th, a team wanted to sign him. As such, if Nagi continued his football career, he could be picked for Japan during their future international competitions. However, this development is only possible if Nagi adhered to Yoichi Isagi's request and continued playing football.

Ego Jinpachi could reveal his roadmap for the U-20 World Cup

After the Neo Egoist League concluded, it was time for Ego Jinpachi, Anri Teieri, and the Blue Lock players to prepare for the next stage, i.e., the U-20 World Cup. With the international competition only 50 days away, it was time for Japan's new representatives to buckle up and train.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, the manga's next chapter could see Ego Jinpachi reveal his roadmap on how he aimed to train the players in their newfound positions ahead of the international tournament. While the players had improved, they were bound to face some chemistry issues due to their newfound playstyles.

Amidst this, while unlikely, there is a chance that Ego Jinpachi could give the players a small break to visit their families. This is because the candidates had been training nonstop and participating in high-intensity matches for a few weeks. Therefore, a break could help the players recover and return to training with an improved mindset.

Unfortunately, this is only speculation, and fans will have to wait until the manga's official release to see what Ego Jinpachi had planned for his players.

