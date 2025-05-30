Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 305 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 305 will be published on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12 am JST. With only 45 days remaining until the start of the U-20 World Cup, Yoichi Isagi and others have returned to their homes for a break. As fans eagerly await what happens next, we have compiled a list of predictions for chapter 305 spoilers.

The previous chapter of the manga saw Yoichi return home for a break and have fun with his parents, Issei and Iyo Isagi. During this period, Yoichi received a delivery from Ego Jinpachi, filled with discs for him to watch. Later, as Yoichi began watching them, he realized that Ego wanted him to soak in game-changing moments from around the world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 305 spoilers?

Reo Mikage could visit Seishiro Nagi

Reo Mikage as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

As revealed by Yoichi Isagi in the previous chapter, all Blue Lock Japan players were allowed to visit their homes for a two-week break before the U-20 World Cup. While the players may certainly want to unwind during the break, Reo Mikage might use this time to visit Seishiro Nagi.

As seen in the manga, Reo Mikage was heartbroken to see Nagi not make the cut for the U-20 World Cup. Therefore, he is likely to visit his friend during the two-week break. Such a development should help him realize that Nagi was not content with his elimination and was, in fact, going through a meltdown.

Rin Itoshi could reunite with Sae Itoshi

Rin Itoshi as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

As fans must remember, the last time the Blue Lock players were allowed to visit their homes after the match against the U-20 Japan team, the manga focused on Rin Itoshi. Just as he developed a strong rivalry with Yoichi Isagi, his older brother Sae Itoshi praised his rival. This development caused Rin to begin hating Isagi, creating a more intense rivalry between the two.

Now that Rin has been defeated by Isagi again, the manga could reveal a reunion between the two Itoshi siblings. While such developments have only gone poorly until now, this could also give fans an explanation for why Sae Itoshi wasn't part of Japan's team for the U-20 World Cup.

The Blue Lock Japan players could return for training

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

While Yoichi Isagi's statement in the last chapter about the two-week break suggests that upcoming chapters might focus on the characters outside the football world, there's a possibility the manga could skip over the break entirely.

If the manga does skip this period, fans will likely see the Blue Lock Japan players return for training before the U-20 World Cup in the next chapter. Such a development could also lead to Ego Jinpachi revealing his plans for the U-20 World Cup to his players.

