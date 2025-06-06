Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 306 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 306 will be published on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Ego Jinpachi giving special assignments to all his players, fans may want to know what happens next as soon as possible. So, here we have compiled a list of predictions for chapter 306 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw Ego Jinpachi reveal that his training plan for the 14-day break was like Anri's cooking. After identifying what he wanted, he was gathering the missing ingredients required to win the U-20 World Cup. He essentially wanted all his players to become No.1 and fuse them to create the new Blue Lock.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 306 spoilers?

Blue Lock chapter 306 will likely focus on Seishiro Nagi

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

After the manga gave fans a glimpse of what the other characters were up to, its next chapter will likely focus on Seishiro Nagi again. As seen in the manga previously, despite returning to his daily life, Nagi could not stop thinking about his time at Blue Lock. This development not only saw him sob while at school but also carry a sad face while playing video games in an arcade.

Hirotoshi Buratsuta wanted to bring Nagi back to the training program. However, Ego Jinpachi rejected that request, claiming that Seishiro Nagi was not needed to win the U-20 World Cup. Thus, with no real way to return to the team, Nagi will likely dive deeper into his depression. Hopefully, the upcoming manga chapter will show Nagi identify what he could do to go past this part of his life.

Reo Mikage could visit Seishiro Nagi

Reo Mikage as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, Reo Mikage could not stop thinking about Seishiro Nagi. That's when Baya handed him the letter and the SD card sent to him by Ego Jinpachi. Ego seemingly viewed Reo as his team's special soldier and wanted him to master copy the rest of the players. With only 14 days left before the end of his break, he will likely use this time to review his teammates' plays and recreate them.

However, between this, fans can expect Reo to go visit Nagi. While Reo wanted to distract himself from thinking about Nagi, with only 14 days left before he needed to return to the training program, fans can expect Reo to make some time and meet his former partner.

Yoichi Isagi might travel abroad to complete his special assignment

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga, Yoichi Isagi's special assignment for the break was to review game-changing moments from across the globe and implement them into his own plays. While Isagi was ready to absorb all the data, Ego Jinpachi had also sent him one other thing in the delivery.

The delivery contained an airplane ticket to some location. Therefore, fans can also expect to see Isagi travel abroad to complete his special assignment.

