Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 307 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 307 will be published on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Hirotoshi Buratsuta approaching Seishiro Nagi with his ultimate offer, fans may want to know what happens next as soon as possible. Thus, here we have compiled a list of predictions for chapter 307 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw Seishiro Nagi become fed up with his daily life and camp outside Blue Lock's facility, hoping for a second chance. Unfortunately, it did not take long for him to realize that everyone had moved forward, leaving him behind. That's when Hirotoshi Buratsuta approached Nagi with his ultimate offer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 307 spoilers?

Yoichi Isagi might head to Barcelona in Blue Lock chapter 307

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans must remember, not long after Yoichi Isagi returned home and began spending time with his family, Ego Jinpachi sent him a delivery. At the time, the manga mainly focused on Ego's letter to Isagi and the discs filled with game-changing moments in football from across the globe.

However, besides the letter and the discs, the delivery also contained an airplane ticket. Ego Jinpachi wanted Isagi to head somewhere to obtain his secret ingredient required to win the U-20 World Cup.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

While fans may be confused about where Ego wanted Isagi to go, the preview for the next chapter revealed that Isagi was headed to Barcelona, Spain. This development will see Isagi get to know the world's football.

Amidst this, Yoichi Isagi is also set to have a new encounter, one that could transcend to the U-20 World Cup. Such a development could leave fans anticipating the match between Japan and Spain, hoping for Isagi to face off against the possible new character.

Hirotoshi Buratsuta might reveal his ultimate offer to Seishiro Nagi

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans must remember, while Hirotoshi Buratsuta was elated by the earnings from the Neo Egoist League and BLTV, he was not done, as he aspired to earn even more. As part of this, due to popular demand, he wished to bring back Seishiro Nagi to the team. Hence, he asked Ego Jinpachi to conduct another selection that would see Nagi return. Unfortunately, Ego rejected the proposal, claiming Nagi was not needed to win the World Cup.

While Buratsuta was furious due to this development, he was not planning to back down. In fact, it seemed like he was up for the challenge and wanted to use Nagi to bring in revenue in any way possible. This is why he approached him outside Blue Lock's facility.

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Unfortunately, with Ego having locked the 23 players set to represent Japan for the U-20 World Cup, it seemed impossible for Seishiro Nagi to return to the team. Therefore, the manga's next chapter could show Buratsuta unveil his ultimate offer to Nagi.

