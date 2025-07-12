Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 311 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 311 will be published on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Igarashi Gurimu's exchange with Seishiro Nagi firing up the genius, fans are eager to know what happens next in the manga. To help with that, we have compiled a list of predictions for Chapter 311 spoilers.
The manga's previous chapter featured an exchange between Seishiro Nagi and Igarashi Gurimu. Igaguri wanted Nagi to pursue his dream and continue playing football. Amidst this, when he learned that Nagi had rejected the opportunity to return to the team, he was frustrated. Nevertheless, he wanted Nagi to pursue his dream, no matter how lame the process might look.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.
What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 311 spoilers?
Seishiro Nagi could approach Hirotoshi Buratsuta
With Seishiro Nagi's exchange with Igarashi Gurimu, the genius striker finally felt fired up after a long time. While he did not reveal what he was going to do next, given the context, it seemed very possible that Nagi might return to the JFU Chairman, expressing his desire to join Buratsuta 3.
While it is unlikely for the manga to reveal the selection process, it might show Nagi and Buratsuta discussing the other conditions. While Nagi might want to convince the JFU Chairman to change some conditions, there is no way to know if Buratsuta would listen to him.
Hirotoshi Buratsuta might arrive at the training camp
With only two days left until the start of the U-20 World Cup, there is little time for Hirotoshi Buratsuta to introduce his Buratsuta 3 into the team. With that in mind, the manga's next chapter could see the JFU Chairman walk into the U-20 team's training camp, reminding Ego Jinpachi about their special agreement.
This would also be the first time the Blue Lock Japan players learn about Ego's deal with the Chairman and the possible introduction of new players into the team. The question is, how will they react to it?
Blue Lock chapter 311 could reveal the Buratsuta 3
With only two days left before the start of the U-20 World Cup, the manga's upcoming chapter might finally see Hirotoshi Buratsuta reveal the Buratsuta 3 players. While Sae Itoshi was his first pick, the player had agreed to only join after Blue Lock Japan would qualify for the knockout stages. As for the other players, while one of them might likely be Seishiro Nagi, the manga has yet to hint at who the third player might be.
That said, considering Buratsuta's condition, in which he wanted his players to betray Blue Lock, it is likely that he might have picked Ryosuke Kira. The striker was not only a gem of Japanese football, but was also eliminated at the start of Blue Lock, igniting his hate for Ego and Isagi.
