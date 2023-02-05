Boruto anime confirms release date for Code arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime is all set to introduce its latest story arc, the Code arc. Fans have been waiting breathlessly for its release ever since it was announced during Jump Festa 2023, thus its unexpected early 2023 launch came as a pleasant surprise to them.

Code arc is the fifth arc of the manga, beginning with chapter 56. Two new characters, Cyborg siblings Eida and Daemon, will make their debut in the new arc, but their voice actors have not yet been cast. They, along with The Code, will be featured prominently in future episodes as the primary antagonists.

Boruto to release Code arc on February 2023

Shonenleaks, a Twitter anime news source, has verified that the Code Arc-introducing new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be released on February 12, 2023.

However, it must be mentioned that Studio Pierrot, the production house of the anime has not given any official confirmation yet. The Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage Naruto Panel last year too fueled widespread rumors of an early 2023 release.

A preview for Episode 287 titled "Claw Marks" has already been released. The Code arc of Boruto will feature the Code or the last active Inner from Kara’s ambition to transcend into a celestial entity by inheriting the will of the Ohtutsuki Clan.

But in order to do so he needs Boruto and Kawaki to Cultivate the God tree so that he can consume the Chakra fruit.

The arc is still ongoing in the manga and fans have expressed their anticipation to see the new supervillains on screen, after witnessing their stupendous powers in the chapter panels. Both the cyborg siblings have demonstrated their powers that have made quite the impression and they will no doubt prove to be the main attraction in the upcoming episodes.

Eida and Daemon, like all other members of the Kara have been subject to the Scientific Ninja Tools by Amado. Eida possesses the power of Senrigan. She also claims to be proficient in taijutsu, but the true extent of her powers remains to be seen.

Daemon, her brother is an equally powerful entity who has mastered the yin release and is proficient in hand-to-hand combat, specializing in stealth and speed.

Although we do not have an episode count for the new arc, fans have speculated that 20 episodes might be enough for the narrative, in accordance with the current pacing of the chapter-to-episode adaptation.

Fans can watch the ongoing Boruto anime on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

