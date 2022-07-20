Boruto: Can Naruto still fly after losing Kurama?

Ever since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations decided to kill Kurama in the series, fans have been wondering about the extent of the drop in Naruto’s powers. This was a huge nerf for Naruto, and fans were quite sad to see one of the most beloved characters and companions die in the series.

Not only did Kurama's death make Naruto significantly weaker, it certainly took a toll on him mentally as well. They might not have been on the best of terms when they started out, but they grew extremely close and helped each other survive when they were pitted against some of the toughest villains that the show has produced during its course.

Apart from this, fans have been wondering if the Seventh Hokage can continue flying despite the death of the Nine Tailed Fox. Let’s take a look at Naruto’s powers before and after the unfortunate passing of Kurama, which will give us some idea as to whether or not he can still fly in the series.

Taking a look at Naruto's abilities before and after Kurama's death

The Seventh Hokage was a cut above the rest when he had Kurama. Since the Nine Tailed Beast was sealed inside him, his chakra reserve was ridiculously high when compared to some of his peers. This allowed him to perform certain techniques that not many characters could. He was able to use Kurama Chakra Mode that enhances the user's abilities and coats their body with the Tailed Beast’s chakra. This was a huge power up that Naruto can no longer use because he lost Kurama after using Baryon Mode.

However, he received another set of powers from the Sage of Six Paths himself, Hagoromo Otsutsuki. This enhanced his powers and allowed him to perform numerous techniques. However, fans of the series have witnessed Naruto use this in conjunction with his Kurama Chakra Mode, and therefore, fans thought that he would not be able to enter Six Paths Sage Mode again. In theory, the Seventh Hokage is capable of entering into this transformation.

This answers the question of whether or not he can fly. Fans thought that he could only fly using both Kurama’s and Hagoromo’s powers. Since Naruto is capable of entering into Six Paths Sage Mode without Kurama’s powers, he could possibly fly if he wanted. This hasn’t been shown in the Boruto series yet, but fans witnessed him enter Sage Mode to locate Boruto when he was captured by Code. He was able to do so despite losing Kurama.

If he can enter Sage Mode and use the powers granted by Hagoromo Otsutsuki to enter Six Paths Sage Mode, there is a high chance that he can fly despite the loss of the Nine Tailed Beast. That being said, this is speculative in nature since neither the show nor the manga has confirmed this ability. Fans will have to wait for the upcoming chapters to confirm this ability. Stay tuned for more manga and anime updates as 2022 progresses.

