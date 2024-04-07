Boruto crossover takes Sasuke & Sakura to the Demon Slayer world in official artwork

On April 7, 2024, the TV anime series Naruto Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations announced a new line of merchandise through artworks, featuring their main characters holding traditional Japanese musical instruments. Scheduled for release exclusively in Japan on April 19, 2024, the artwork showcases the characters with these culturally significant instruments.

This merchandise comprises badges, acrylic cards, acrylic stands, mini-colored paper cards, postcard holders, accessory cases, and stickers. Featured characters include Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Hinata Hyuga, Kakashi Hatake, Boruto Uzumaki, and Kawaki.

Out of all the characters featured in this line of merchandise, two have been of particular interest to fans, as there could be a Demon Slayer reference in the musical instruments they hold. Their instruments could be a reference to the Twelve Kizuki that appeared in Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer references in the latest Boruto and Naruto merchandise artwork

The merchandise artwork showcased Naruto Uzumaki holding a shamisen, Sakura Haruno holding a biwa, Kakashi Hatake holding a Shakuhachi flute, Hinata Hyuga holding a Nohkan flute, Kawaki holding a Shime drum, Sasuke Uchiha holding a tsuzumi drum, and Boruto Uzumaki holding a Koto.

Out of all these characters, the musical instruments of Sasuke and Sakura have been of keen interest to the fandom. The tsuzumi drums and biwa are linked to two demons from Demon Slayer.

Nakime as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The biwa, held by Sakura Haruno, was used by Nakime in her Blood Demon Art: Infinity Castle Manipulation. Although she hasn't made any major appearances in the series yet, she was responsible for controlling the architecture of the castle whenever the Twelve Kizuki were summoned.

After the death of Hantengu, she could have become a part of the Upper-Rank demons. The biwa is an essential part of her Blood Demon Art, as strumming the strings of her instrument changes the whole map of the Infinity Castle, as seen when the Lower Rank demons were summoned at the end of Demon Slayer season 1.

Kyogai as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The tsuzumi drums, held by Sasuke Uchiha, were used by Kyogai in his Blood Demon Art: Drum Spells. He was the main antagonist of the Tsuzumi Mansion arc and a former member of the Twelve Kizuki's Lower Ranks. He was excluded from the Twelve Kizuki by Muzan because his Blood Demon Art became weak.

Tanjiro, the main protagonist of the series, went against this demon, and the latter displayed his Blood Demon Art during this fight. His Blood Demon Art was restricted to the mansion.

Kyogai using his drums (Image via Ufotable)

He controlled this room by beating the six tsuzumi drums connected to his body. The four drums attached to his limbs controlled the upper and lower sides of the room. The drum attached to his navel created a 3-claw slash inside the room, and the drum on his back teleported his opponent to another room.

Despite his continuous attempts to slash Tanjiro, the latter was able to decapitate him with his Water Breathing style swordplay. Before getting beheaded, Tanjiro complimented his Blood Demon Arts. Though he was kicked out of the Twelve Kizuki due to his weak Blood Demon Arts, he felt happy that someone complimented his technique and died with teary eyes.

