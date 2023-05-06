5 Demon Slayer characters whom Mitsuri Kanroji can beat (And 5 who will obliterate her)

Mitsuri Kanroji is one of the most beloved Demon Slayer characters in the franchise. Her charming personality and powerful abilities have made her a fan favorite. It is also worth noting that her character is not defined solely by her fighting abilities. Despite her impressive physical strength and fighting skills, she is renowned for her gentle and compassionate nature.

She has a deep love for all living things, and she often shows kindness and empathy towards demons, even those who are considered to be her enemies.

While her unique fighting style gives her an advantage in battle, there are still certain characters in the series who could potentially defeat her in combat.

5 Demon Slayer characters whom Mitsuri Kanroji can strike down

1. Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu in battle (Image Via Ufotable)

Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of the main protagonists of Demon Slayer, but he is also one of the weakest members of the Demon Slayer Corps. His cowardice and lack of confidence make him a liability in battle, and he is easily overwhelmed by even the weakest of demons.

On the other hand, Mitsuri is a strong and assured fighter who might easily overcome Zenitsu in a battle. Her strength and speed far surpass his, and her powerful Love Breathing technique would make quick work of him.

2. Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke Hashibira in Mugen train arc (Image Via Ufotable)

Another significant character in the story is Inosuke Hashibira. His unorthodox fighting style and lack of discipline make him a difficult opponent to predict, yet his lack of concentration and planning leaves him open to stronger competitors like Mitsuri.

While Inosuke's brute strength is impressive, it would not be enough to defeat Mitsuri's powerful techniques and superior combat skills.

3. Kyogai

Kyogai (Image Via Ufotable)

Kyogai is one of the 12 demons who serve as the primary antagonists of the Demon Slayer series. He possesses the ability to manipulate space and is a formidable opponent in close-quarters combat.

However, Mitsuri's Love Breathing technique would allow her to keep her distance from Kyogai and attack from a safe distance. She would also have the advantage in fighting due to her superior speed and agility, making it difficult for Kyogai to strike her.

4. Upper Moon Twelve, Mukago

Mukago (Image Via Ufotable)

One of the 12 demons who act as the main foes in the Demon Slayer series is Mukago. As the Upper Moon Twelve, she possesses incredible strength and agility, but her fighting style is based more on brute force than strategy.

Additionally, Mitsuri's special capacity for sensing other people's emotions would enable her to anticipate Mukago's next move, rendering the latter's ability to control plants of little use against her.

5. Lower Moon One, Enmu

Enmu in Mugen train arc (Image Via Ufotable)

Enmu is one of the 12 demons who serve as the primary antagonists of the Demon Slayer series. As the Lower Moon One, he possesses the ability to enter and manipulate his victims' dreams.

Despite how strong this skill is, Mitsuri would be able to anticipate Enmu's next move and stop him from controlling her dreams thanks to her special capacity to feel other people's emotions.

5 Demon Slayer characters who can defeat Mitsuri Kanroji

1. Upper Moon Three, Akaza

Akaza (Image Via Ufotable)

One of the strongest demons in the Demon Slayer series is Akaza. He is a deadly foe thanks to his superhuman strength, speed, and martial arts skills, which are unmatched by any other demon in the series.

Additionally, Akaza possesses the ability to regenerate any injuries he sustains, making him a nearly indestructible opponent. Mitsuri would stand little chance against him, as his overwhelming strength and speed would make it almost impossible for her to land a hit on him.

2. Upper Moon One, Kokushibo

Kokushibo (Image Via Ufotable)

Kokushibo is one of the 12 demons who serve as the primary antagonists of the Demon Slayer series. As the Upper Moon One, he is one of the most powerful demons in the series. He is incredibly strong and fast, and his ability to manipulate his own blood makes him a challenging foe to anticipate.

Additionally, Kokushibo possesses the ability to regenerate any injuries he sustains, making him nearly indestructible. He would be tough for Mitsuri to overcome because of his tremendous strength and abilities, which would make it virtually impossible for her to land a hit on him.

3. Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka (Image Via Ufotable)

One of the most experienced Demon Slayers in the series, Giyu is known for his exceptional combat abilities and mastery of the Water Breathing Style. Additionally, he is one of the few Demon Slayers who have triumphed against one of the Twelve Kizuki, exhibiting his extraordinary power and skills.

Giyu's Water Breathing Style allows him to move and attack quickly, while his exceptional physical strength makes him a difficult opponent to overcome in battle.

4. Upper Moon Four, Hantengu

Hantengu is a member of the 12 demons who serve as the primary antagonists of the Demon Slayer series. As the Upper Moon Four, he possesses the ability to split into multiple copies of himself, each with their own unique abilities. Hantengu is a challenging opponent to predict, since he has the ability to alter his opponents' memories.

Hantengu would be a formidable foe for Mitsuri to beat due to his ability to split into numerous versions of himself and alter her memories, making it difficult for her to come near enough to deal damage.

5. Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito (Image Via Ufotable)

Muichiro is one of the youngest Hashira, yet he is the fastest and most agile in battle. His mastery of the Breath of the Mist Style and unique fighting style, which involves manipulating his sword mid-air, make him a force to be reckoned with.

Additionally, Muichiro's incredible focus and determination in battle allow him to remain calm and collected even in the most dangerous of situations.

Analysis

Despite the fact that Mitsuri is an expert Demon Slayer, these five characters have extraordinary strength, speed, and distinctive combat techniques that would certainly give them the advantage in a one-on-one fight with her. The outcome of each fight in the series ultimately relies on a number of variables, but it is obvious that these characters would be a formidable challenge for Mitsuri to overcome.

More about Mitsuri

Mitsuri's compassionate nature is demonstrated throughout the series, but perhaps most notably in her interactions with the demon Nakime, who is one of the members of the Upper Moon Six and has the ability to manipulate memories.

Despite the fact that Nakime is her adversary, Mitsuri treats her kindly and compassionately, even going so far as to offering to provide her the assistance she requires. This exchange not only reveals Mitsuri's kind nature, but also her conviction that even the vilest of beings may be redeemed.

Mitsuri is also a character who struggles with her own insecurities and fears. She is self-conscious about her appearance, and is often concerned that they make her appear foolish or weak. She also struggles with anxiety and frequently worries that her allies may forget her or leave her behind. These fears and insecurities make her a relatable character, as many people struggle with their own anxieties and self-doubt.

Overall, Mitsuri Kanroji is dynamic and multifaceted, and goes way beyond just her fighting abilities. Her compassion, empathy, and relatable struggles make her a much-loved character among fans of the Demon Slayer series. While her combat skills may play a major role in her success, it is really her personality as a whole that distinguishes her as a valued member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

