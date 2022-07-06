Boruto Episode 257: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto Episode 257 will finally show some love to one of the series' forgotten characters, Konohamaru. Now that we are back in the Leaf Village and no imminent threats seem to loom over our heroes, it is time for fans to relax a bit until the next major arc commences.

As such, this time around, we will join Team 7’s teacher as he tries to act as his big brother and inspiration, Naruto, for an upcoming movie. So, let’s discuss what we know about Boruto Episode 257 below.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Time for Konohamaru’s debut as a movie star in Boruto Episode 257

When will the episode release? Where can you watch it?

The famed actor, Kagemasa will make a new appearance in this new episode (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

The scheduled release for Boruto Episode 257, titled Konohamaru becomes the Hokage?!, will be the same as it has been for many previous episodes. It will first air in Japan this coming Sunday, July 10, at 5:30 PM JST. For the rest of the world, it will be released around the times listed below:

Pacific Daylight time – 2:00 AM, July 10

Central Daylight time – 4:00 AM, July 10

Eastern Daylight time – 5:00 AM, July 10

British Summer time – 10:00 AM, July 10

Central European Summer time – 11:00 AM, July 10

Indian Standard time – 2:30 PM, July 10

Philippine time – 5:00 PM, July 10

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 PM, July 10

You can watch Boruto Episode 257 via the official platforms for the series, such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV. If you need to catch up with the show before enjoying this latest episode or just feel like rewatching your favorite episodes, you can do so on these same streaming services.

A quick recap of last week’s episode

Boruto Episode 256 returned the series to an episodic format, centering around Chocho and Inojin’s insecurities after Shikadai ascended to Chunin. They felt like burdens to his teammate, a feeling that was amplified by Shikadai’s new missions that rarely involved them.

Chocho and Inojin became elated when Shikadai asked them to help with a new assignment, only to find out they would not be working with their friend. They were tasked with capturing a missing ninja who resided in Konoha and turned out to be a simple ramen chef.

As an apology for the misunderstanding, both Genin offered to help him with his attempts at creating the perfect ramen. They worked all day but were unfortunately unable to obtain the perfect recipe.

The chef and the Shinobi decided to go for new ingredients during the night, only for the cook to be kidnapped because some thieves thought he had some information they wanted.

With the help of Shikadai, Team 10 successfully rescued the chef, but they had to return to his shop quickly to create the perfect ramen before morning. In the end, the close relationship the three friends had was enough to inspire a delicious ramen with chips on top called Ino-Shika-Cho.

What can we expect from Boruto Episode 257?

The famed actor Kagemasa wants to feature the Seventh Hokage in his next film, but Naruto is as busy as ever. In his time of need, he resorted to his little brother Konohamaru, asking him to take his place in the movie.

After Naruto confesses he made a promise to little Himawari, Konohamaru will accept the proposition. Konohamaru will not only have to learn the ins-and-outs of this new job but also how to play the part of his childhood hero.

Boruto Episode 257 seems like it will be filled with hilarious moments while Konohamaru gets comfortable in his new role. However, the last episode felt a little slow at times, so let’s hope this new episode can make this weird premise work better.

