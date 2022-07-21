Boruto Episode 259: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

We are only days away from the release of Boruto Episode 259. After joining the Uzumaki family during their vacation last week, it is once again time to return to Konoha, where we will reunite with Mitsuki, who has an important and personal mission.

Nonetheless, there seems to be something bothering a flutist girl from the village at the same time, and Orochimaru's son may help her deal with her issues. Continue reading to learn more about Boruto Episode 259’s release date and much more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

What kind of adventure awaits Mitsuki in Boruto Episode 259?

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

Mitsuki's cat is named Mikazuki (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Boruto Episode 259 is scheduled for release this coming Sunday, July 24. As always, it will first be aired in Japan at around 5:30 pm JST. International fans will find below the time listing for when the episode will be released according to their time zone:

Pacific Daylight time – 2 am, July 24

Central Daylight time – 4 am, July 24

Eastern Daylight time – 5 am, July 24

British Summer time – 10 am, July 24

Central European Summer time– 11 am, July 24

Indian Standard time – 2:30 pm, July 24

Philippine time – 5 pm, July 24

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 pm, July 24

Boruto Episode 259, titled A Wound That Never Heals, will be streamed all around the world on the official platforms for the series. These platforms include Hulu, VRV, Crunchyroll and Funimation.

If you want to catch up with the latest adventures our heroes have been a part of, you can watch all the episodes of this great series on these same streaming services.

What happened last week?

Boruto 🔻 ボルト大筒木 🔺 @BoruOtsutsuki #BORUTO #Boruto258



- The whole ping pong scene was hilarious lol, I literally love how competitive Naruto and Hinata was the whole time… But Boruto and Kawaki made this scene so funny + don’t mess with the referee Himawari she don’t play - The whole ping pong scene was hilarious lol, I literally love how competitive Naruto and Hinata was the whole time… But Boruto and Kawaki made this scene so funny + don’t mess with the referee Himawari she don’t play #BORUTO #Boruto258- The whole ping pong scene was hilarious lol, I literally love how competitive Naruto and Hinata was the whole time… But Boruto and Kawaki made this scene so funny + don’t mess with the referee Himawari she don’t play 😁 https://t.co/zSIDyueMb1

Thanks to Himawari’s luck, the Uzumaki family won a free stay at a hot springs resort outside of Konoha. After the family arrived at the resort, Boruto and Kawaki inspected the wooden statutes that decorated the establishment, awakening the ghost of an ancient warrior.

Boruto asked his family to join him for a game of ping pong, to which everyone agreed. Hinata and Naruto formed one team, while Boruto and Kawaki formed the other. Himawari acted as the referee and prevented her older brothers from fighting each other the whole time.

Kawaki is starting to acept the love his family gives him (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Later that day, the family had a nice time dining and talking together. As soon as they were done eating, they all went to relax in the hot springs, although Boruto and Kawaki stayed longer than the rest because they started to compete with each other once again.

At night, Boruto and Kawaki took part in a stamp hunt the owner of the Inn was running. Each stamp was near a creepy object with a hidden trick to scare people and make them believe they were real ghosts. Unfortunately for the brothers, an actual ghost was haunting them throughout the night, going as far as to cause them nightmares while they slept.

Boruto and Kawaki will never return to that Inn (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

The next day, the family received a commemorative photo because Boruto and Kawaki were able to complete the hunt. Surprisingly, the photo had the warrior’s ghost just behind the brothers, terrifying the duo.

What can you expect from this new episode?

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 259 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “A Wound That Never Heals” (7/24) Boruto Episode 259 Preview [English Sub] Title: “A Wound That Never Heals” (7/24) https://t.co/alVlUPqRn9

As previously mentioned, Mitsuki will be the protagonist of Boruto Episode 259. His cat has apparently gone missing and he wants it back at any cost. His friends will most likely help him figure out this mystery, as seen in the preview for the episode.

Regardless, a flutist girl will also have trouble during this new episode and Mitsuki will get involved with her at some point. We don't know what the girl is going through, but she appears to be suffering a lot.

After the last two great episodes the series has provided fans, we can only hope that Boruto Episode 259 will be able to keep up the streak of enjoyable stories. Although the plot does not seem to be too appealing at the moment, the episode could surprise us when it is finally released.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far