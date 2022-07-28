Boruto Episode 260: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The time for Boruto Episode 260’s release is getting closer with every passing moment. Once again, Boruto himself will be the central focus of the story, although this time, he is not alone since Kakashi will join him on this adventure.

Their clashing personalities will be the central focus of the story, with Boruto showcasing his excitable and restless personality, while Kakashi continues to be the lazy teacher we love.

Continue reading to learn more about Boruto Episode 260’s release and what you can expect this time around.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

What kind of trouble will Boruto and Kakashi get involved with in Boruto Episode 260?

When will Boruto Episode 260 come out? Where can you see it?

Boruto Episode 260 will follow the normal release schedule of the series. This means that it will first air in Japan at around 5:30 pm JST, on Sunday, July 31st. The episode will be later released internationally, following the time listing below:

Pacific Daylight time – 2:00 AM, July 31

Central Daylight time – 4:00 AM, July 31

Eastern Daylight time – 5:00 AM, July 31

British Summer time – 10:00 AM, July 31

Central European Summer time– 11:00 AM, July 31

Indian Standard time – 2:30 PM, July 31

Philippine time – 5:00 PM, July 31

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 PM, July 31

Fans who want to watch the episode as soon as it comes out in their country can do so via the official streaming services for the series. These platforms include Crunchyroll, Hulu, VRV and Funimation. You can not only watch Boruto Episode 260 but also the entire series on these sites if you want to catch up with Boruto’s adventures.

Last week’s episode recap

Mitsuki did everything in his power to save this girl (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

In Boruto Episode 259 Mitsuki and his cat Mikazuki were the stars. The episode started with Team 7 looking around for a mysterious criminal who has been attacking former Shinobis inside Konoha.

As they looked for their culprit, a new victim was attacked. After giving their testimonies to the police, Mitsuki started to search for his cat that was missing since they returned from Kirigakure.

Mitsuki entered a shop where a nice man told him he would search for his cat. After hours of looking, Orochimaru’s son was able to find the kitty near a flutist girl who took care of the animal while the ninja was gone.

Mitsuki and the girl bond over their love for the cat, but their conversation was cut short when the girl’s brother appears. He did not seem to like Shinobi and lectures his sister about not talking to them.

The next night, Team 7 was searching for the criminal again. They figured out the crimes were being committed by a pair of masked individuals. Mitsuki cut one of them with his kunai and started chasing them. He ended up in front of the girl’s brother, who was pretending to work on his cart. Mitsuki figured out they were the criminals but said nothing.

Mitsuki went to talk with the girl the next day and asked her to willingly give herself up to the police. The girl and her brother were looking for an ex-ninja who killed their father after robbing their house.

Mitsuki reminded fans just how powerful he can be (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

The nice man from the beginning of the episode turned out to be the criminal and Mitsuki helped capture him. In the end, his new friends were banished from Konoha, but they were happy to have avenged their father.

What to expect from Boruto Episode 260?

As mentioned before, Kakashi will accompany Boruto in this week’s adventure. Not much is known about the actual plot of the episode since the preview does not reveal anything of importance. There will most likely be a conflict between rival merchants, as we can see two old men fighting over something inside a store.

Boruto wants to go help, but Kakashi is determined to enjoy a relaxing day. Boruto Episode 260 will be titled Love Skyrockets, which could be a hint about a romantic subplot happening in this episode.

Lately, the series has been releasing some genuinely interesting and enjoyable filler episodes that have made fans happy. Let’s hope this new addition to the anime is equally as delightful as the rest and we can have some good times with Boruto and Kakashi.

