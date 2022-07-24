Boruto Episode 259: Mitsuki helps solve a years-old crime and fans fall in love with his cat

The adventures of this new generation of Shinobi continue with the release of Boruto Episode 259. Last week, we traveled far from Konoha to accompany the Uzumaki family, who wanted to have a relaxing weekend inside a haunted Inn.

This week, it is time for Mitsuki and his cat Mikazuki to shine as the protagonists of Boruto Episode 259. Mitsuki is worried because he has not seen his cat for quite some time. But his problems do not stop there, seeing as a criminal is attacking former Shinobi inside Konoha.

Continue reading to learn more about what happened in Boruto Episode 259 and what Twitter has to say about Mitsuki and Mikazuki’s adventures.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Mitsuki brings peace to a pair of siblings in Boruto Episode 259

What happened last time?

Naruto was able to leave his work behind for a weekend (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Boruto Episode 258 started with the Uzumaki family arriving at the Inn they were going to spend the weekend at. It was decorated with several wooden statues that caught Boruto and Kawaki’s attention. Nonetheless, by looking at them, the brothers awakened the spirit of a warrior.

Moments after the family entered their new room, Boruto asked them to play a little bit of ping pong. Naruto and Hinata teamed up to defeat Boruto and Kawaki, while Himawari acted as a referee, preventing her brothers from fighting.

This picture will haunt Boruto and Kawaki forever (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

The family ate dinner together and then took a bath in the hot springs the Inn had to offer. Boruto and Kawaki wanted to see which of them could handle the heat better, only for them to get out at the same time after being inside the hot water for too long. They refreshed themselves for a moment before Boruto made them partake on the Inn’s stamp hunt.

Each stamp was located near a creepy object that had a trick to scare the guests. The warrior’s ghost was haunting them the entire time, but none of them noticed.

The episode ended with the family receiving a commemorative photo as a prize for completing the stamp hunt. In the photo, the warrior’s spirit was visible behind the brothers, which terrified them beyond words.

Boruto Episode 259 is titled A Wound that Never Heals.

A mysterious criminal

Boruto Episode 259 begins with Team 7 on a mission to capture a criminal that has been attacking retired Shinobi.

Nonetheless, there is something weird about these attacks, since the suspect never hurts their victims, just leaves them with a giant X marked on their clothes. While they wait, a new victim is attacked, but the perpetrator is nowhere to be found.

Team 7 are taken down to the police station to talk about the case. It is revealed that the attacker only targets former ninjas who specialize in wind-style Jutsu. They are asked to continue with their nightly patrol, to which they agree.

The mission in Boruto Episode 259 proved to be problematic for team 7 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

After being let go from the station, Boruto complained about his lack of sleep lately, a sentiment also shared by Sarada. Mitsuki gets distracted when he sees an old lady carrying a cat similar to his. His friends ask him what is wrong and he reveals that his cat, Mikazuki, has been missing since they came from Kirigakure.

His friends reassure him that everything will be fine and they will help him find him, before heading down home to take a nap. However, Mitsuki does not go home and instead enters a store to ask the clerk if he has seen his cat.

The man has no idea where the cat may be but promises Mitsuki that he will inform him if he spots the animal. An old woman who is buying something in the store tries to carry a heavy box, which prompts the owner to help her.

Mikazuki comes back in Boruto Episode 259

Boruto Episode 259 continues later that same day, just as Mitsuki arrives at a park while still looking for his cat. He hears someone playing a flute and looks around to see a girl around his age with the instrument. Her song makes a small cat walk towards her, who Mitsuki recognizes as Mikazuki.

The girl sees the cat and gets excited to see him, calling him Niboshi. When Mitsuki approaches and tries to tell her the real name of the animal is Mikazuki, the girl refuses to acknowledge it, and says it's her cat, not Mitsuki’s. Orochimaru’s son call Mikazuki towards him and the animal runs to his side, confirming that he is indeed Mitsuki’s cat.

Mariana



#boruto259

#BorutoNarutonextgenerations Gente, a coisa que mais me chamou atenção e que eu mais amei foi esse gatinho lindo e fofo Mikazuki, salvando dia Gente, a coisa que mais me chamou atenção e que eu mais amei foi esse gatinho lindo e fofo Mikazuki, salvando dia ❤#boruto259 #BorutoNarutonextgenerations https://t.co/k3JaVUGHel

The girl becomes disappointed but quickly accepts the truth, revealing that she has been taking care of the kitten for a while. Mitsuki thanks her for her help and tells Mikazuki that he is free to keep visiting her if she wants. The girl gets jealous of the animal’s freedom and reveals that she just moved to Konoha a year ago.

She has been helping her brother ever since, so she does not get any kind of liberty. They began walking home together, encountering the girl’s older brother along the way.

He glares at Mitsuki, who decides to leave the kitten with the girl before going home to prevent angering her brother. The brother tells the girl she should not be making friends with a ninja.

Another stake out

Mitsuki figuring out who the culprits were in Boruto Episode 259 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Boruto Episode 259 goes on to show Team 7 together on another roof at night. As they wait, a sound alerts them towards the position of another victim. The perpetrators are revealed to be two criminals using some kind of mask. Mitsuki is able to hurt one of them with his Kunai while chasing them.

Mitsuki arrives at the cart the girl’s older brother was carrying with him earlier that day and notices a drop of blood on the floor. He realizes the siblings are the criminals but decides to hide this information from his team.

ミナト（MINATO）7/24は欠席します



It ’s a happy ending in the end. @bluewitch1999 Mitsuki knew the criminal and pretended not to know it.It ’s a happy ending in the end. @bluewitch1999 Mitsuki knew the criminal and pretended not to know it.It ’s a happy ending in the end. https://t.co/l5sSBJP7J7

We cut to the girl and her brother who arrived at their house to treat her injuries. She wonders if Mitsuki figured out they were the attackers, and asks her brother if it would be better to stop.

Her brother reminds her that they have been doing this for a while, going from village to village to find their objective. They only need to attack one last person and then he will be able to give her a normal life.

The next morning, former wind-style Shinobi are swarming the police station because the culprits have not been found. Inside the building, Team 7 tell the chief of police everything that happened the night before.

The chief tells them they discovered a smoky smell on the victim's clothes, which could be the gas the criminals are using to knock them out.

A wind-style thief

Mitsuki showed his human side in Boruto Epiosde 259 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

There is another cut and we are transported to the same store Mitsuki visited at the start of Boruto Episode 259. The clerk is talking with an old man who asks him whether he is worried, considering he used to be a Shinobi.

The owner of the store tells him he mostly does office work, although he looks concerned at the newspaper covering the story once the client leaves.

Outside his store, Mikazuki is scratching a flowerpot and when the man comes out to take out the trash, he throws a rock near the animal, revealing his dark nature. Far from there, Mitsuki has a flashback of Boruto Episode 155, when he met Samidare, a criminal with similar motives to the siblings who also befriended Mikazuki.

Later that evening, we see the girl return to the same park as earlier in Boruto Episode 259. Mitsuki lets her know he is aware of her identity and questions her about the next victim.

The girl confesses that she and her brother are looking for the thief who killed their father. In the past, they asked the cops for help, although they were denied because they lacked evidence.

Mitsuki asks her to turn herself in, telling her the punishment for just knocking out former Shinobi would be light. Mitsuki already let her go once, as compensation for taking care of his cat, but he will not do it a second time

The next victim

Boruto Episode 259 once again cuts to Team 7 waiting on a roof for the criminals to appear. The chief of police informs them about a civilian who could be the next target.

Meanwhile, outside the shop Mitsuki visited earlier, the clerk is ambushed by the sibling who attempted to put him to sleep. Yet, he was prepared for them and was not affected by their smoke.

Back with Team 7, the chief of police informs them that the clerk’s name is Daizen. He has been a witness to many different crimes committed by wind-style users in the past.

While Team 7 runs towards the crime scene, the siblings are trying to prove that the clerk is the culprit of their father’s death. The man in question is using wind-style Jutsus to torment the kids, laughing because he will get away with his crimes.

Before he can kill the girl and her brother, Mitsuki arrives to protect them. The girl screams for the chief of police to search the store clerk and look for a scar. When the man opened his shirt, there was no scar visible, although thanks to Mikazuki who was nearby, it was revealed he was hiding it.

The clerk tries to run away but is caught in Mitsuki’s Jutsu and taken out of commission. Boruto Episode 259 ends the next day with Mitsuki saying goodbye to his new friends, who were exiled from the village.

Fans on Twitter talk about Boruto Episode 259

Michael @tellmechael

Muito Bom episódio.

Gosto quando colocam o Mitsuki em situações mais humanizadas. Conseguiram mesclar muito bem a ideia de liberdade e do quanto Mitsuki está cada vez mais humano.

(Flashback: Ep 155)



#BORUTO #BorutoNarutonextgenerations Episódio 259Muito Bom episódio.Gosto quando colocam o Mitsuki em situações mais humanizadas. Conseguiram mesclar muito bem a ideia de liberdade e do quanto Mitsuki está cada vez mais humano.(Flashback: Ep 155) Episódio 259Muito Bom episódio.Gosto quando colocam o Mitsuki em situações mais humanizadas. Conseguiram mesclar muito bem a ideia de liberdade e do quanto Mitsuki está cada vez mais humano.(Flashback: Ep 155)#BORUTO #BorutoNarutonextgenerations https://t.co/eWB3I6qnvW

Boruto Episode 259 was fairly enjoyable and fans have been talking about how much they enjoyed it on Twitter. They loved seeing Mitsuki and Mikazuki get the attention they deserved, especially the adorable little kitten.

Fans cannot stop talking about how cute Mikazuki was during this episode. Right now, he is probably more popular than his owner on the platform.

Nevertheless, fans were also happy about seeing Mitsuki interact with his cat once again. Their moments together were one of the most wholesome scenes in Boruto Episode 259.

Still, we cannot forget the incredible display of power Mitsuki demonstrated during Boruto Episode 259. We may forget from time to time, but Mitsuki is still one of the most talented Genin in Konoha.

The callbacks to Episode 155 were also a nice detail to add. This helped explain why Mitsuki was so determined to help the siblings. He wanted to prevent them from becoming like Samidare, the last criminal Mikazuki befriended.

It is also important to mention that fans are celebrating the release of a Mitsuki episode on a day so special to him. Today is his birthday, and fans have wasted no time in wishing him a happy day.

Final thoughts

Overall, Boruto Episode 259 was an entertaining episode with an interesting plot that the writers knew how to work with. The episode did not drag on like many other fillers from the franchise have in the past.

While not the most stellar episode we have seen lately, it is good enough for fans to be happy after watching it. The side characters were also extremely well developed. They did not take away from Mitsuki’s spotlight but we were given enough information about their motives to care about them.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 260 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “Love Skyrockets” (7/31) Boruto Episode 260 Preview [English Sub] Title: “Love Skyrockets” (7/31) https://t.co/hQyNEV9pwG

Next week’s episode will feature Boruto and Kakashi as its main characters. Boruto wants to solve a mystery occurring inside of Konoha and Kakashi just wants to relax for the day.

While we don't know much about what will happen in the episode, but let’s hope it continues with the quality content the series has been giving fans lately.

