Boruto Episode 265: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Kawaki and Himawari will spend the weekend outside when Boruto Episode 265 finally releases. The Academy arc is still ongoing, to the delight of fans, who are enjoying this entertaining and lighthearted arc.

Last week’s episode presented Himawari and her classmates during their ghost hunt at the Academy. This week’s episode, titled Team Rivalry: Practical Skills Training!, will show Hana bringing her class to the forest to teach them how to survive in the wild.

Yet, things may go wild for Kawaki as he tries to protect Kae this time. Continue reading to learn more about Boruto Episode 265’s release and what to expect from it.

Hana’s class will set up camp in Boruto Episode 265

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

Boruto Episode 265 is expected to be released for Japanese audiences on Sunday, September 4, at around 5:30 pm JST. After a short wait, the episode will be released for international audiences. Below, you will find the times at which the episode will come out according to the time zone you live in.

Pacific Daylight time – 2 am, September 4

Central Daylight time – 4 am, September 4

Eastern Daylight time – 5 am, September 4

British Summer time – 10 am, September 4

Central European Summer time– 11 am, September4

Indian Standard time – 2:30 pm, September 4

Philippine time – 5 pm, September 4

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 pm, September 4

As always, Boruto Episode 265 will be available for streaming via Crunchyroll, so fans who want to see Kawaki’s adventures as soon as the episode comes out can do so on this platform. It is important to remind fans that Crunchyroll is the official service for the series, so we encourage them to use it to support the official release.

What can you expect from Boruto Episode 265?

Kawaki and Himawari as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki and his classmates will be taken to the forest to participate in a survival team exercise. Previous episodes of Boruto have shown that Kawaki’s classmates struggle when it comes to working together. This will make the already dangerous exercise worse for Hana and Kawaki, who will most likely save the kids on more than one occasion.

Still, the most important revelation of Boruto Episode 265’s preview was a fragment of Kae being seemingly kidnapped by an unknown enemy. We are yet to see the group of assassins trying to eliminate Kae, so this episode may give us a first glance at them.

Kae as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Himawari will also play an important role in Boruto Episode 265, as she has been shown to be the one to attempt to save Kae. Fans have been ecstatic with Himawari’s character lately, as she has been presented as her generation’s bravest and most skilled ninja. Whatever happens, fans will be happy if the episode can maintain the quality this arc has been known for since its beginning.

What happened in the last episode?

Boruto Episode 264 took fans through an adventure in Konoha’s Academy at night, led by Himawari and her friends. The kids were trying to learn the truth about the Seven Mysteries that supposedly haunted the school. Kae, who wanted to see her friends happy, enlisted Kawaki and Batora’s help to scare them and make them believe ghosts were real.

Batora revealed to Kawaki that Kae was using this as an excuse to have fun with her friends, something that was prohibited for her back home. Sadly, the fun ended when Shino, who was unaware of the students being inside the Academy, scared them and made Kawaki think Kae was in danger.

