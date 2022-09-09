Boruto episode 266: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Himawari and Osuka will not have a good time when Boruto episode 266 gets released in a couple of days. Despite Kawaki’s best efforts to keep his little sister out of danger, life has other plans for the siblings. Now, Kawaki will have to find a way to protect both Kae and Himawari from the dangers of the Shinobi World.

Last week’s episode took Kawaki’s class into the forest for a hilarious lesson on teamwork and survival instincts. This week’s episode, titled The Himawari Kidnapping Incident!, as the title implies, will deal with Himawari being kidnapped by a mysterious individual. Continue reading to learn more about Boruto episode 266’s release and what to expect from the episode.

Kawaki will move heaven and earth to find Himawari in Boruto episode 266

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

Boruto episode 266 is scheduled for release this coming Sunday, September 11, at around 5:30 pm JST on Japanese TV Networks. Soon after, the episode will be released for international audiences to enjoy. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will come out, according to the time zone you live in.

The episode will be available via Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV, the official streaming services for the franchise. Fans are encouraged to use them, as doing so supports the official release of the series. If you want to catch up with the series before Boruto episode 266 comes out, you can do so on the same sites.

What can you expect from Boruto episode 266?

Due to her connections with Osuka, the daughter of two of the most famous actors in the franchise’s world, Himawari will end up being kidnapped alongside her friend. The man who will abduct the girls seems to be an entirely new character, meaning we will get to know him and his motivations when Boruto episode 266 airs.

Kawaki looks enraged and worried in the previews for the episode. He may often act as if he does not care for anyone, but this arc has demonstrated that this is far from the truth. Kawaki has developed a real connection with Himawari over the last few episodes and will do everything in his power to rescue the youngest Uzumaki.

Lastly, it seems like Kae will fill Himawari’s spot in Boruto episode 266 and help Kawaki find his sister. This arc has been all about keeping Kae safe, even though the girl is capable of protecting herself. This week’s episode will be the perfect opportunity for Kae to demonstrate how powerful and capable she truly is.

What happened in the last episode?

Boruto episode 255 gave fans a chance to see Kawaki and his classmates partake in a team-building exercise. Kawaki was paired up with Soul and Harika, while Himawari did so with Kae and Sosha. Due to Kawaki’s concern over Kae’s safety, he neglected the exercise, which caused his teammates to berate him and physically punish him.

At one point during the exercise, Kae was given a note asking her to go deeper into the forest to talk. Kawaki and Himawari became frantic after losing sight of Kae and looked everywhere for her. Himawari found Kae sitting under a tree and told her they should get back to their camp. Sadly, they were attacked by a fire bear and had to be rescued by Hana and Kawaki.

