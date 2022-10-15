Boruto episode 271: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With Hana’s dark side in control of the teacher's body, Kawaki and his classmates will be in mortal danger in Boruto episode 271 that is scheduled to be released in a few days. Kae’s assassin has been revealed to be none other than her teacher, who developed a split personality after being forced to kill her friends. Her evil side has trapped the kind teacher, and it does not seem like she can be rescued at the moment.

In last week’s episode, fans saw Hana struggle to comprehend the existence of her dark half. Sadly, the evil side of the teacher took over and tried to kill Kae once again, although she was stopped by Kawaki. Boruto episode 271, titled Island of Treachery, will show Kawaki and his classmates attempting to survive Dark Hana’s traps inside a remote island.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Boruto anime series.

Will Kawaki figure out Hana is the murderer in Boruto episode 271?

When will the episode come out? Where can fans see it?

How will Hana defeat her dark side in Boruto episode 271? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 271 is set to release this Sunday, October 16, at around 5:30 pm JST. The episode will first air on Japanese TV networks and will become available for international fans shortly after. Below, fans will find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available in their respective time zones.

Pacific Daylight time – 2:00 am, October 16

Central Daylight time – 4:00 am, October 16

Eastern Daylight time – 5:00 am, October 16

British Summer time – 10:00 am, October 16

Central European Summer time– 11:00 am, October 16

Indian Standard time – 2:30 pm, October 16

Philippine time – 5:00 pm, October 16

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 pm, October 16

Fans who wish to see the trials that Kawaki and his friends will be subjected to in Boruto episode 271 can do so via Crunchyroll, Hulu, VRV, and Funimation. On these platforms, fans can find all the previous episodes of the series, in case they need a reminder of what has happened in this arc. Fans are encouraged to use these streaming services to support the official release of the series.

What can fans expect from Boruto episode 271?

Hana inside the secret room (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Dark Hana is determined to finish her mission, even after her master has been captured and arrested. The red-haired woman simply wants to cause as much pain and death as possible. To accomplish this, she filled an entire island with traps that are sure to kill the weakest students. In the preview for Boruto episode 271, we can see Mimi’s puppy trapped in a claw.

Kawaki and his classmates are not going to have a good time during this field trip, and many of them are in danger of being gravely injured. The Uzumaki boy will have to keep his friends safe from Hana’s traps, as it is unlikely that the kids will be experienced enough to protect themselves. Still, this strange situation could be the final piece of the puzzle for Kawaki to discover Hana’s secret.

Hana fighting her dark side (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Based on the preview, the black-haired boy will begin doubting his teacher during this field trip. He can be seen looking over at Hana as if he knew she was the one behind the traps. The Academy arc is nearing its end, meaning that Kawaki will possibly learn who the assassin is in Boruto episode 271.

What happened in the last episode?

Hana chained up (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 270 began with Hana being greeted back to the Academy by her students. Once classes were over for the day, the teacher began having visions of the assassin who tried to kill Kae. Strangely, in these visions, she was the one standing where the assassin should have been. She ran home in a panic and found a secret room containing the assassin’s disguise.

It was revealed that the woman developed a second personality when the Land of Bamboo’s minister forced her to become an assassin. Her dark half took control of their bodies and continued her mission to kill the princess. Hana tried to stop her but was prevented from doing so by the original Hana. The episode ended with Hana being chained up inside her own mind by her evil half.

