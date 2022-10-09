Boruto episode 270: Twitter cowers before the terrifying presence of Hana’s dark self

The truth behind the assassin was finally revealed in Boruto episode 270. The episode, which came out a couple of hours ago, continued with the Academy arc, giving fans some shocking revelations about Kawaki’s teacher, Hana. Fans have suspected her of being behind the attempts against Kae for weeks but the truth was shocking even with all the suspicions.

Last week’s episode focused on Kawaki and Himawari ignoring Naruto’s orders and helping Kae survive an assassin’s attack. Boruto episode 270, titled Two sides of the same coin, revealed that Hana was indeed behind the assassination attempts, or at least her more ruthless and violent side. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of the episode and how Twitter reacted to it.

Kawaki began suspecting Hana in Boruto episode 270

What happened in the last episode?

Boruto episode 269 began with Kawaki being scolded for withholding information about the assassin who tried to kill Kae. With Himawari and Eiki’s help, the boy discovered that Batora had lied. He and his sister arrived at Kae’s house to save her from the assassin. The next day, he was informed that everything was resolved, although the boy was not sure that the issue was over.

Hana is back

Boruto episode 270 started with Kawaki wondering how an assassin could infiltrate the Academy without him noticing. Himawari knocked on his door, informing him that she was heading to school. The boy surprised his sister by going with her. At the Academy, Shino and Anko welcomed Hana back. They were reluctant to inform the woman about what happened.

Meanwhile, inside the classroom, Osuka was preparing her classmates for Hana’s surprise. The kids would welcome her teacher back with a kind and warm greeting. They had also prepared a ball that would make flower petals fall when opened. The pink-haired girl asked Kawaki to open it once she gave a signal, to which the boy reluctantly agreed.

Once Hana entered the room, her students did just as planned and welcomed her back to school. Kawaki pulled the rope that would open the sphere but used too much strength into his pull and broke the mechanism. Either way, Hana loved her surprise and thanked her students for receiving her with open arms, while apologizing for having worried them.

Once classes were over for the day, Mimi and Ehou said goodbye to their teacher before heading home, leaving the woman alone. With a saddened look, she headed to the infirmary, where Kae had been attacked previously. Hana lamented not having noticed that one of her students was in danger. She remembered that Anlo and Shino informed her about the assassin.

Fans were overjoyed to see Himawari once again in Boruto episode 270. Sadly, some fans believe that this episode will be the last time we will see the youngest Uzumaki sibling smile for a while.

Other fans were stunned by how amazing the shot of Kawaki thinking to himself was. The visuals for the scene were undoubtedly some of the best we have seen in a simple moment like this one.

Unfamiliar memories

Boruto episode 270 continued with Hana walking to where she was crushed by a pile of rocks. The young teacher had no idea how she even ended up standing there during the incident, as she could only remember seeing Kawaki running towards her. The black-haired boy appeared, asking his teacher how she was feeling. This awakened Hana's repressed memory of her being the assassin.

Scared, the woman said goodbye to the boy and promptly left, leaving behind a confused Uzumaki. Confused and scared, Hana decided to head back home, but not before recollecting another memory. In this memory, it was revealed that the assassin who exploded in the last episode was fake. Later, the woman entered her apartment in a panic, looking for something.

After calming down for a bit, Hana looked at herself in the mirror, noticing that her reflection had red hair. The vision turned around and walked into the closet, prompting Hana to open her closet and look at the back. There, she found a hidden door, which led to a room filled with ninja weapons, as well as the assassin’s outfit.

Hana had photos of the kidnappers who took Himawari and Osuka and remembered that she tasked them with testing Kawaki’s strength. The woman began to panic, realizing that she was the assassin and needed to turn herself in. However, her reflection began speaking, telling her she would not allow it.

Hana’s past

Boruto episode 270 went on to show Hana inside her mindscape, where another version of herself was caressing her head. The other version had red hair, was more confident, and had shadows over her eyes. The red-haired Hana told her other self that they were recruited by the Minister of the Land of Bamboo as children to become his assassins.

Sadly, Hana was too weak and kind to be a true killer, so she had to create another more ruthless version of herself to survive. The evil Hana reminded her about how the minister made her fight her friends to the death to find out who was the strongest. When Hana won, he sent her to the Leaf Village, where she would pretend to be a normal girl.

The woman grew up without remembering her dark self and became a teacher at the Academy. The evil Hana told her other half that she only became a teacher thanks to her assistance. Hana was horrified by the other woman’s words and could do nothing but ask about the assassin who exploded in the previous episode.

Dark Hana revealed that her comrade, the one who pretended to be her father for 10 years, killed himself to leave her with a corpse. She used the body as a substitute to get away, making everyone think that the assassins had died. The evil Hana proceeded to knock her other self unconscious, taking complete control of their body.

Fans were both mesmerized by how beautifully drawn Hana was during the episode and saddened by the woman's past. Many members of the fandom have shown true compassion for Hana, pointing out that her behavior was caused by trauma. Her dark half simply wants to survive and she was taught that the only way to do so is by killing.

A new Hana

Boruto episode 270 continued later that same day at the Uzumaki residence. Himawari entered a room to let Kawaki know that dinner was ready. The girl noticed that her brother looked lost in thought and asked him what was going on. Kawaki explained that he was doubtful that the assassin had killed themselves, to which Himawari asked if he wanted to investigate.

The next day, Dark Hana could be seen entering the classroom. The woman kept the act of the real Hana throughout the day, yet she made Kawaki suspicious when she killed a butterfly. When classes were over, Kawaki and Himawari approached Kae to ask her if they could go to her home. The princess happily agreed and told them to wait for her, as she still needed to pick up her stuff.

Knowing that Kae was alone in the room, Dark Hana began walking towards the room, with a Kunai in hand. However, before she could enter the classroom, the real Hana took over and used the Kunai to stop her evil half. Kae exited the room and noticed her teacher slumped over. Dark Hana lied, saying that she had tripped before entering the classroom.

The assassin was ready to kill Kae but was stopped when Himawari and Kawaki arrived. The Uzumaki boy noticed blood dripping from the teacher’s hand, forcing Dark Hana to lie and say that she cut herself by accident. Boruto episode 270 ended later that night, with Kawaki investigating the location where the assassin died and wondering if he was simply overthinking it.

Final thoughts

The truth about Hana and her dark self has finally been revealed in Boruto episode 270. After weeks of speculation, fans discovered that they were right all along and the teacher was indeed the assassin. However, not everyone expected her to have a darker side to herself. This complicates things, as not even Kawaki has noticed the woman’s darker side.

Next week, we will join the kids and Hana as they head to an island where they will once again train in the open. Sadly, Dark Hana is the one planning everything, meaning none of the kids are safe from being killed. If the dark half of the teacher is as cold-hearted as we saw in Boruto episode 270, we can expect the kids to have a really bad time.

