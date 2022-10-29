Boruto episode 273: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 273 is scheduled for release this coming Sunday, October 30, at around 5:30 pm JST. The episode will air on local Japanese TV networks like TV Tokyo before becoming available for international audiences on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV. Fans can also find all the previous episodes of the series on these platforms.

Last week’s episode focused on Kawaki and his classmates looking for Kae after figuring out that she was not killed by Hana. We also saw the princess fighting her teacher’s dark side, who was beginning to lose control of her body.

Boruto episode 273, titled Farewell Academy, will be the conclusion of the Academy arc. Keep reading to learn more about the release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto anime series.

Will Hana overcome her darkness in Boruto episode 273?

When will the episode be released in other parts of the world?

Shortly after its debut in Japan, Boruto episode 273 will be released for international audiences to enjoy in their respective countries. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 2 am, October 30

Central Daylight time – 4 am, October 30

Eastern Daylight time – 5 am, October 30

British Summer time – 10 am, October 30

Central European Summer time – 11 am, October 30

Indian Standard time – 2:30 pm, October 30

Philippine time – 5 pm, October 30

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 pm, October 30

Fans are encouraged to use TV Tokyo, Crunchyroll and other aforementioned streaming services to enjoy Boruto episode 273. By doing so, they will directly be contributing to the official release of the show.

What to expect from Boruto episode 273?

Himawari just wants her friends to be safe (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With Himawari’s help, Kawaki and the rest of Hana’s class concluded that Kae had not been murdered by their teacher. With the desire to save her, the students ran after the pair, ready to face Hana if needed.

Sadly, Dark Hana’s reinforcements are about to arrive on the island, which means that Kawaki does not have much time to defeat the assassin.

Thankfully, the boy will not have to fight alone, as the rest of the class will be right by his side. Based on the preview for Boruto episode 273, we can assume that the students will ignore Kawaki’s orders to stay behind. The kids want to ensure that all their friends return home unharmed and will use all their power to make certain that no one ends up dead.

Dark Hana could disappear after Boruto episode 273 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous episode, we saw that the kids are exponentially more skilled than we first believed. This upcoming episode will likely give the rest of Himawari’s class a chance to shine. Up until now, Kawaki and Himawari have been the main focus of the arc. The show may want to center around the rest of the students before Kae returns to the Land of Bamboo.

Lastly, there is a chance that Boruto episode 273 will not involve a big fight between Hana and her students. The preview for the episode showed the woman struggling to keep her good side under control. If the entire class reminds the teacher of their good moments together, Dark Hana could be locked inside the black-haired woman’s head once again.

What happened in the last episode?

Himawari and her classmates (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 272 began with Kawaki and Himawari explaining to their friends that Hana had attacked Kae. Despite seeing the woman use a Kunai against the girl, Himawari was certain that Kae was still alive. This theory was confirmed later in the episode, as Kae was seen as Hana’s hostage inside a cave.

With the help of their classmates, Kawaki and Himawari managed to find the cave where the princess was being kept hostage. The black-haired boy thanked his friends for helping him and asked them to stay behind. Kae tried to escape and was about to be attacked by Hana. In the last second, Kawaki kicked the woman in the head, ready to fight her once again.

