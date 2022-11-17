Boruto episode 276: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 276 is set to air this Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 5:30 pm JST. The show will air on local Japanese TV networks such as TV TOKYO and others before being released for international audiences to enjoy. Fans wishing to catch the latest episode as soon as it airs can do so via Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

The previous episode concluded the Rakeun Saga and hinted at the beginning of the much-awaited Code Arc. Sasuke set off on a journey to locate Code, an Inner of Kara, while Boruto woke up in a strange room after dozing off on the train home.

Boruto episode 276: Everything you need to know

Release date and time, where to watch

Boruto Uzumaki amidst training (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As usual, Boruto episode 276 will be simulcast. Thus, fans residing outside Japan will not have to wait to see what happens to the protagonist of the series. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available, according to your time zone.

Pacific Time – 12:30 am

Central Time – 2:30 am

Eastern Time – 3:30 am

British Summertime – 8:30 am

Central European Summertime – 9:30 am

Indian Standard Time – 2:00 pm

Philippine Time – 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time – 6:00 pm

Depending on the location of viewers worldwide, they can be sure to catch Boruto episode 276 as soon as it airs. Local Japanese TV networks such as TV TOKYO will release the episode first, followed by a global release.

Fans of the Boruto series elsewhere in the world will get access to episode 276 via platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

What to expect from Boruto episode 276?

Code, the last surviving Inner of the Kara and the holder of Isshiki's legacy (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Titled "Welcome to the Maze," Boruto episode 276 will pick up where it left off - Boruto waking up in a strange room. Sources suggest that this episode will be more of a filler. It will most likely set the stage for the upcoming and heavily anticipated Code Arc.

The previous episode teased the search for the last surviving Inner of the Kara. Towards the end of the episode, Sasuke voiced his intention to set off on a journey to locate someone named 'Code' of Kara.

A brief recap of Boruto episode 275

Boruto and Tsuzura Shikatiri (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The previous episode drew the curtains on the Rakuen Saga. Shikatiri Mozu was taken down, and Tsuzura, along with his white hawk Yuki, were rescued. Mozu had snatched Yuki away from her son and caged the bird. She was preparing to sell it to an interested buyer who planned to stuff it and mount it on a wall in their house.

Hearing this, Tsuzura attempted to free Yuki, but his mother and security chief stopped him. That was when Sasuke and Boruto appeared, and the Uchiha agreed to give up his hawk in exchange for Yuki and Tsuzura. In a masterstroke, Sasuke used Genjutsu on his hawk, destroyed Mozu's trade, and returned the hawk to Tsuzura.

The episode concluded with Boruto waking up in a strange room after dozing off on the train on his way back home.

