Boruto episode 277 leaves fans shocked at the gripping death game while Sarada and Mitsuki dig for clues

Titled Disappearing Lives, Boruto episode 277 picked up where the last one left off and continued the twisted game of life and death. In the previous episode, the passengers on the Thunder Train woke up in a strange room, and a new character called Ouga was introduced.

A small man by appearance who communicates through a puppet and holograms, he wanted to carry out an experiment and test the passengers' ability to survive. This led to the beginning of a game where one wrong step resulted in death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto episode 277.

Fans in awe of the main protagonist's intelligence as Boruto episode 277 introduces a new death game

Episode brief

The episode began with the survivors in the waiting room discussing how to survive the game. At this point, Rokuro presented an interesting point of view and used his jutsu to weed out a traitor in their midst. Upon being found out, the shinobi suddenly died in a mysterious way as Ouga appeared and asked them to pick another scroll for the next phase of the game.

Up next was a game called "Light." Teleporting to a dark room, each player was given a candle and had to keep it lit till the end of the stage. Failing to carry out the task would result in their death.

Making their way through, the group first waded through what looked like a sewer before arriving at a desert-resembling location. Meanwhile, back at the Leaf, Sarada and Mitsuki were asking around and trying to find out about the missing train and Boruto. A conductor was seen spying on them before making a run for it.

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki



Sarada and Mitsuki is looking for Boruto who was missing for five days and i love the part where Mitsuki ask Sarada is she worried and she trying to play it off like she’s not mhm we know your worried about Boruto Sarada! Boruto : Ep 277 ♡Sarada and Mitsuki is looking for Boruto who was missing for five days and i love the part where Mitsuki ask Sarada is she worriedand she trying to play it off like she’s not mhm we know your worried about Boruto Sarada! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Boruto : Ep 277 ♡Sarada and Mitsuki is looking for Boruto who was missing for five days and i love the part where Mitsuki ask Sarada is she worried 👀 and she trying to play it off like she’s not mhm we know your worried about Boruto Sarada! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cWyuAvyuqN

In the maze, the group was faced with an open desert area with giant fans at one end. With a huge gust of wind shot at them, Shamo erected a Mud Wall while the non-shinobis protected the candles and the shinobi shielded them.

When the wind passed, they all made their way into another room where Ouga, Rokuro, and others were present. He showed them a bonus stage which split the group into six and five people. Here, the twist was that they had to keep the candles burning for half an hour, but they just had 15 minutes' worth of wax.

In the other elevator, Rokuro and two others survived by getting their hands dirty and taking the other three survivors' candles. Reaching their destination, they found Ouga waiting. When Boruto's elevator arrived, he managed to save everyone with a brilliant play.

Fans shocked at Ouga's sadistic death game

The otaku community continued to shower praise at the brilliance of the episode. While some commented on the refinement in animation quality, the general sentiment of the fandom went gaga over Boruto intelligence, who, as one user wrote, took "reasonable action in the water tunnel, desert room and save everyone in his elevator." Meanwhile, others tweeted about the complexity of the death game that put every passengers' life on the line.

yadontnow1 @yadontnow1 Once again, I was amazed by Boruto's intelligence to take reasonable action in the water tunnel, desert room and save everyone in his elevator. Although failure is inevitable. They will learn more and more after this. Once again, I was amazed by Boruto's intelligence to take reasonable action in the water tunnel, desert room and save everyone in his elevator. Although failure is inevitable. They will learn more and more after this. https://t.co/0nJL7YoOF3

yadontnow1 @yadontnow1



OVR : 7,6/10



Shock! That's how I feel about this episode. I was amazed how this episode turned so gripping after the first 10 minutes. This is really a death game they can't underestimate. #Boruto 277 (Disappearing Life)OVR : 7,6/10Shock! That's how I feel about this episode. I was amazed how this episode turned so gripping after the first 10 minutes. This is really a death game they can't underestimate. #Boruto 277 (Disappearing Life)OVR : 7,6/10⭐Shock! That's how I feel about this episode. I was amazed how this episode turned so gripping after the first 10 minutes. This is really a death game they can't underestimate. https://t.co/7HeEjOjAGc

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki



Nah she did my boy Shamo wrong twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Boruto : Ep 277 ♡Nah she did my boy Shamo wrong Boruto : Ep 277 ♡Nah she did my boy Shamo wrong 😑 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TbpusGJgLN

I Ren @Irenych Boruto 277

Rate : 7.5/10

Of course Honda with his dark ideas made me enjoy this arc. It's a shame the animation and art have gone downhill from the previous episode. I hope the "man" who made this suicide game is related to Kara or Manga content Boruto 277Rate : 7.5/10Of course Honda with his dark ideas made me enjoy this arc. It's a shame the animation and art have gone downhill from the previous episode. I hope the "man" who made this suicide game is related to Kara or Manga content https://t.co/tLKdQVrVlD

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki



Sarada and Mitsuki is looking for Boruto who was missing for five days and i love the part where Mitsuki ask Sarada is she worried and she trying to play it off like she’s not mhm we know your worried about Boruto Sarada! Boruto : Ep 277 ♡Sarada and Mitsuki is looking for Boruto who was missing for five days and i love the part where Mitsuki ask Sarada is she worriedand she trying to play it off like she’s not mhm we know your worried about Boruto Sarada! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Boruto : Ep 277 ♡Sarada and Mitsuki is looking for Boruto who was missing for five days and i love the part where Mitsuki ask Sarada is she worried 👀 and she trying to play it off like she’s not mhm we know your worried about Boruto Sarada! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cWyuAvyuqN

yadontnow1 @yadontnow1 Once again, I was amazed by Boruto's intelligence to take reasonable action in the water tunnel, desert room and save everyone in his elevator. Although failure is inevitable. They will learn more and more after this. Once again, I was amazed by Boruto's intelligence to take reasonable action in the water tunnel, desert room and save everyone in his elevator. Although failure is inevitable. They will learn more and more after this. https://t.co/0nJL7YoOF3

Final Thoughts

Boruto episode 277 was a gripping watch as two of the five games are now complete. Each one cuts down the numbers, and in quite a gruesome way at that. The "bonus round" that Ouga introduced was something else.

Thanks to Boruto's quick thinking in Boruto episode 277, he was able to keep the four people in his elevator alive. Meanwhile, in the other elevator, Rokuro and the shinobi for hire stained their hands with innocents' blood to progress.

Boruto episode 277 continued down its dark as it looked like Ouga took notice of Boruto's clever play. He might likely keep an eye on him with three games left. However, since this episode proved to be darker than the previous one, it remains to be seen what else Ouga has in store for the main protagonist.

Poll : 0 votes